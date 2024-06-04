.

Grand Slam Unleash 'Come Together (In Harlem)' Video

06-04-2024
Grand Slam Unleash 'Come Together (In Harlem)' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Grand Slam unleashes the video for "Come Together (In Harlem)", the infectious third single from the new studio album, 'Wheel Of Fortune' - out Friday via Silver Lining Music.

The group engages their talismanic, legendary founding energy with "Come Together (In Harlem)", a moody, strutter of a song from the Phil Lynott days with (mostly) Lynott's lyrics.

"'Come Together (In Harlem)' is the only song on the album which came from '84," offers guitarist and co-founding member Laurence Archer, "Phil (Lynott) had a little bit of a thing about pop music as we call it, and he started going down this pop line at the time. I went away, completely rearranged it, wrote another part, and just brought it into our backyard. The whole song is really about 'let's come together'. The original subject matter was derived from Harlem by Phil, and we've extended the song into something else."

Grand Slam's story has been a true journey of destiny, one where early unions ended up leaving unfinished business on the table, and one which finally sees the band attending to said business with the brand-new album 'Wheel Of Fortune.' From Archer's faultless, fearless fret-driven song architecture on "Spitfire" to Dyer's swagger and style on "There Goes My Heart". There are moments such as "Come Together (In Harlem)" where the moody strut of original co-founder Phil Lynott is unmistakable, yet the multi-layered steamy swing of "Pirate Song" makes it very clear Grand Slam is firing forward with all guns blazing. Joined by Benjy Reid on drums and Rocky Newton on bass, the creative vigor and will to propel Grand Slam is still stronger, with the new album 'Wheel Of Fortune' being this true statement.

"We have a direction that is in my heart, it's a tribal thing," Dyer explains, "and the 'Wheel Of Fortune' album is Grand Slam in big boy pants without any scaffolding. This band is something very special; I'm slightly biased I know, but God, I'm really proud of that."

'Wheel Of Fortune' will be released in digital and physical formats this Friday, June 7th.

Related Stories
Grand Slam Unleash 'Come Together (In Harlem)' Video

Grand Slam Unleash 'Spitfire' Video

Phil Lynott's Final Recordings Released On Vinyl

6CD Set From Thin Lizzy Icon Phil Lynott's Swan Song Project Grand Slam

News > Grand Slam

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Alex Van Halen Quits Music? Michael Anthony Reacts- The Sex Pistols Reuniting Sans Johnny Rotten For Special Shows- more

Sammy Hagar To Unplug For Stage RED Theater Opening- AC/DC Rocks Highway To Hell Classic In Pro-Shot Video From Spain- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney Sets New Record- Carrie Underwood Celebrates 50th Performance Of Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency- more

Reviews

Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'

On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis

Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert

Latest News

Slash Tops Charts With New Blues Album

Walk off the Earth 'Better At Love' With New Single

Metallica Stream Munich Performance Of Master Of Puppets

Thornhill Announce 'Live On Tour!' Album

Grand Slam Unleash 'Come Together (In Harlem)' Video

Nine Pound Hammer Cover Natural Child's 'Nobody Wants To Party With Me'

Tombstones In Their Eyes Declare 'I'm Not Like that' With New Single

Singled Out: Saint Social's Don't Let The Fire Die Here