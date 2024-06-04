Grand Slam Unleash 'Come Together (In Harlem)' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Grand Slam unleashes the video for "Come Together (In Harlem)", the infectious third single from the new studio album, 'Wheel Of Fortune' - out Friday via Silver Lining Music.

The group engages their talismanic, legendary founding energy with "Come Together (In Harlem)", a moody, strutter of a song from the Phil Lynott days with (mostly) Lynott's lyrics.

"'Come Together (In Harlem)' is the only song on the album which came from '84," offers guitarist and co-founding member Laurence Archer, "Phil (Lynott) had a little bit of a thing about pop music as we call it, and he started going down this pop line at the time. I went away, completely rearranged it, wrote another part, and just brought it into our backyard. The whole song is really about 'let's come together'. The original subject matter was derived from Harlem by Phil, and we've extended the song into something else."

Grand Slam's story has been a true journey of destiny, one where early unions ended up leaving unfinished business on the table, and one which finally sees the band attending to said business with the brand-new album 'Wheel Of Fortune.' From Archer's faultless, fearless fret-driven song architecture on "Spitfire" to Dyer's swagger and style on "There Goes My Heart". There are moments such as "Come Together (In Harlem)" where the moody strut of original co-founder Phil Lynott is unmistakable, yet the multi-layered steamy swing of "Pirate Song" makes it very clear Grand Slam is firing forward with all guns blazing. Joined by Benjy Reid on drums and Rocky Newton on bass, the creative vigor and will to propel Grand Slam is still stronger, with the new album 'Wheel Of Fortune' being this true statement.

"We have a direction that is in my heart, it's a tribal thing," Dyer explains, "and the 'Wheel Of Fortune' album is Grand Slam in big boy pants without any scaffolding. This band is something very special; I'm slightly biased I know, but God, I'm really proud of that."

'Wheel Of Fortune' will be released in digital and physical formats this Friday, June 7th.

