Grand Slam Unleash 'Spitfire' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Grand Slam have unleashed the video for "Spitfire", the ferocious second single from the new studio album, Wheel Of Fortune - out on June 7th via Silver Lining Music.

"I simply can't wait for you guys to listen to this track. It's a complete monster!" exclaims frontman Mike Dyer. "We had the music and the lyrics weren't quite breaking through. I went to bed that night in the studio under considerable pressure from the boys and I read an incredible story about a young 12-year-old who had a fear of heights, he overcame his fear by jumping off a high board. Eventually, he moved from South Africa to Oxford, England, and became a Spitfire ace, at age 19!"

"I had a rough arrangement idea down for 'Spitfire'," adds guitarist and co-founding member Laurence Archer, "but it was only once we all got together in the studio that we found the true feel for the song and it transformed into the monster that it is."

