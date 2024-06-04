Metallica Stream Munich Performance Of Master Of Puppets

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of its 1986 classic, "Master Of Puppets", from a May 24 concert at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany.

The first of two shows in the city marked the launch of the 2024 leg of the band's ongoing M72 World Tour. The band's seventh studio set debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart upon its release in April of 2023.

Metallica is also sharing video of the M72 Tour debut performance of the 1991 track, "Of Wolf And Man", from the May 24 show. Get more tour details and stream pro-shot video of "Master Of Puppets" in Munich here.

