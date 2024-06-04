.

Metallica Stream Munich Performance Of Master Of Puppets

Bruce Henne | 06-04-2024
Metallica Stream Munich Performance Of Master Of Puppets

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of its 1986 classic, "Master Of Puppets", from a May 24 concert at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany.

The first of two shows in the city marked the launch of the 2024 leg of the band's ongoing M72 World Tour. The band's seventh studio set debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart upon its release in April of 2023.

Metallica is also sharing video of the M72 Tour debut performance of the 1991 track, "Of Wolf And Man", from the May 24 show. Get more tour details and stream pro-shot video of "Master Of Puppets" in Munich here.

Related Stories
Metallica Stream Munich Performance Of Master Of Puppets

Metallica, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Queen Lead TV Concert Specials

Metallica Live Debut Their Longest Song Ever

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC Among Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List

Metallica Stars Help Apocalyptica Rock 'One'

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Alex Van Halen Quits Music? Michael Anthony Reacts- The Sex Pistols Reuniting Sans Johnny Rotten For Special Shows- more

Sammy Hagar To Unplug For Stage RED Theater Opening- AC/DC Rocks Highway To Hell Classic In Pro-Shot Video From Spain- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney Sets New Record- Carrie Underwood Celebrates 50th Performance Of Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency- more

Reviews

Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'

On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis

Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert

Latest News

Slash Tops Charts With New Blues Album

Walk off the Earth 'Better At Love' With New Single

Metallica Stream Munich Performance Of Master Of Puppets

Thornhill Announce 'Live On Tour!' Album

Grand Slam Unleash 'Come Together (In Harlem)' Video

Nine Pound Hammer Cover Natural Child's 'Nobody Wants To Party With Me'

Tombstones In Their Eyes Declare 'I'm Not Like that' With New Single

Singled Out: Saint Social's Don't Let The Fire Die Here