Falling In Reverse Recruit Jelly Roll For 'All My Life' Video

(Atom Splitter) Falling In Reverse have today shared the video for their latest earworm anthem, titled "All My Life," which features a guest appearance by award-winning country music mega-star Jelly Roll.
It's a twangy banger that will undoubtedly be the feel-good hit of the summer, thanks to its seamless blend of Falling In Reverse's supremely catchy and in-your-face hard rock and Jelly Roll's down-to-earth charm and heartfelt country drawl. Bonding over their shared roots, modest upbringing and rebellious spirits, the collaboration between Ronnie Radke and Jelly Roll tells a story of resilience through the ups and downs of life. Southern-fried riffs, soaring guitar solos and singalong choruses make "All My Life" a crossover smash.
The song appears on the band's forthcoming album (and first since 2017's Coming Home) Popular Monster, which arrives on August 16 via Epitaph Records. "All My Life" follows "Ronald," which features Tech N9ne + Alex Terrible and has racked up over 50 million streams in under a month, securing the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart for three consecutive weeks.
Additionally, Falling In Reverse's Summer 2024 headline tour, "The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination," kicks off August 18 and will roll through 7,000-12,000 capacity venues, with support coming from Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, and Tech N9Ne. Jeris Johnson and Nathan James appear on select dates.
Elsewhere, the Popular MonsTOUR II is hitting the UK this December with Hollywood Undead, Slaughter to Prevail, and Tech N9ne.
