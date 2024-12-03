Falling In Reverse Forced To Cancel UK Tour At Last Minute

Falling In Reverse have been forced to cancel the dates of their UK Tour this month after frontman Ronnie Radke was denied entry into the country. The band is hoping to sort out the visa issue and rescheduled the dates that they are currently listing as "postponed".
The issue related to Radke having served over 12 months in prison. The band shared the following updates, "We regret to announce that the Home Office has denied Ronnie's visa application for the remaining 2024 UK shows. (4 Dec - 16 Dec) The UK is currently refusing entry to visa applicants who served more than 12 months prison time, as Ronnie did in 2008.
"Therefore, we will not be able to come to the UK this month to perform the shows we were greatly looking forward to. We will be postponing the shows to next year while we continue to work thru this issue legally to obtain the necessary visa.
"We will keep you posted as we know more. For anyone who cannot attend the new dates, refunds are available at point of purchase.
"Thanks everyone for your support and we hope to see you next year."
The trek was scheduled to kick off tomorrow, December 4th in Manchester and had stops in Birmingham, Cardiff, London, Glasgow, Dublin, before wrapping up with a second London show on December 13th.
Falling In Reverse Cancel 3 The Popular Monstour II: World Domination Dates
Jelly Roll Jams With Falling In Reverse As Their Album Tops The Rock Chart
Falling In Reverse Mark Album Release With 'Prequel' Video
Falling In Reverse Recruit Jelly Roll For 'All My Life' Video
Slash and Duff McKagan Team With Gibson CEO For 'I Can Breath'- Staind and Breaking Benjamin Tour- Spiritbox Tour- Iron Maiden- more
AC/DC Launching Power Up North American Tour- Get Thrashed: The Story of Thrash Metal Spinoff Film Coming Next Week- more
Jelly Roll Releases 'Run It' Video- Alison Krauss And Union Station Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup- more
The Weeknd Sells Out The Rose Bowl Stadium In Under An Hour- Wicked: The Soundtrack Makes Chart History- more
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Slash and Duff McKagan Team With Gibson CEO For 'I Can Breath'
Howard Jones and Adam Dutkiewicz Reveal Name Of Killswitch Engage Offshoot
Falling In Reverse Forced To Cancel UK Tour At Last Minute
Michael Monroe Postpones Shows Due To Injury
Poison the Well Announce 25th Anniversary Tour With Better Lovers, Glassjaw And More
Staind and Breaking Benjamin Team For 2025 Awaken The Falling Tour
Dream Theater Reveal 'A Broken Man' Visualizer
Megadeth Star Highlights The 1st Metal Christmas Rendition Of 'Carol Of The Bells'