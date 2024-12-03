Falling In Reverse Forced To Cancel UK Tour At Last Minute

Falling In Reverse have been forced to cancel the dates of their UK Tour this month after frontman Ronnie Radke was denied entry into the country. The band is hoping to sort out the visa issue and rescheduled the dates that they are currently listing as "postponed".

The issue related to Radke having served over 12 months in prison. The band shared the following updates, "We regret to announce that the Home Office has denied Ronnie's visa application for the remaining 2024 UK shows. (4 Dec - 16 Dec) The UK is currently refusing entry to visa applicants who served more than 12 months prison time, as Ronnie did in 2008.

"Therefore, we will not be able to come to the UK this month to perform the shows we were greatly looking forward to. We will be postponing the shows to next year while we continue to work thru this issue legally to obtain the necessary visa.

"We will keep you posted as we know more. For anyone who cannot attend the new dates, refunds are available at point of purchase.

"Thanks everyone for your support and we hope to see you next year."

The trek was scheduled to kick off tomorrow, December 4th in Manchester and had stops in Birmingham, Cardiff, London, Glasgow, Dublin, before wrapping up with a second London show on December 13th.

