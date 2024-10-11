Stream The Offspring's 'Supercharged' New Album

(fcc) Punk rock legends The Offspring have released their high energy album Supercharged. The album, produced by the band's longtime collaborator Bob Rock, was recorded in Maui, Vancouver and Huntington Beach and is available via Concord Records.

In addition to the full album debut, the band has released a brand new lyric video for album focus track "Okay, But This Is The Last Time." In the video you can see a couple who go to "electrifying" feats to keep their relationship alive, or each other alive! Official music video coming soon!

The album comes after the band's recent social media influenced release "Come To Brazil." The Offspring have fans from all over the world, but the new track celebrates their fans who are asking them to (literally) "Come To Brazil."

On the track Dexter Holland says: "Every time we announce any shows we get comments from our Brazilian fans saying 'Come to Brazil!' which we love! Brazil really does go off. It has enthusiasm, passion and is an amazing place to play! I hope the Brazilian fans really make this one their own!"

