Stream The Offspring's 'Supercharged' New Album

(fcc) Punk rock legends The Offspring have released their high energy album Supercharged. The album, produced by the band's longtime collaborator Bob Rock, was recorded in Maui, Vancouver and Huntington Beach and is available via Concord Records.
In addition to the full album debut, the band has released a brand new lyric video for album focus track "Okay, But This Is The Last Time." In the video you can see a couple who go to "electrifying" feats to keep their relationship alive, or each other alive! Official music video coming soon!
The album comes after the band's recent social media influenced release "Come To Brazil." The Offspring have fans from all over the world, but the new track celebrates their fans who are asking them to (literally) "Come To Brazil."
On the track Dexter Holland says: "Every time we announce any shows we get comments from our Brazilian fans saying 'Come to Brazil!' which we love! Brazil really does go off. It has enthusiasm, passion and is an amazing place to play! I hope the Brazilian fans really make this one their own!"
The Offspring's Dexter Holland Jams With The Beach Boys
The Offspring Top Another Chart With 'Make It All Right'
The Offspring and Pennywise Lead Punk In The Park San Diego Lineup
The Offspring Take 'Make It All Right' To No. 1
Disturbed Announce North American The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour- Dream Theater Announce New Album With 'Night Terror' Video- more
The Cure Share New Song 'A Fragile Thing' Post Malone To Join Joe Walsh For VetsAid 2024 Finale- Motley Crue Have Limited Edition 'Too Fast For Love' Reissues- more
Tim McGraw Delivers New Single 'People Like Us'- Stream Jelly Roll's New Album 'Beautifully Broken'- Reba- more
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
Steve Perry Expands The Season With Six New Tracks
Foghat Tribute Lonesome Dave Peverett With New Song 'On Tonsils & Sneakers'
Jerry Cantrell Shares 'I Want Blood' Title Track
Joe Bonamassa Adds Third Rory Gallagher Celebration Show
World's First Cinema Reveal 'Freak Show' Video
Garage Rock Legends The Chesterfield Kings Return With 'We're Still All The Same'
Stream The Offspring's 'Supercharged' New Album
Chase Atlantic 'Ricochet' With New Single