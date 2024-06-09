Metallica Stream Live Debut Of 72 Seasons Epic 'Inamorata'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of the live debut performance of its epic "72 Seasons" track, "Inamorata," from a May 26 show in Munich, Germany. The closing song from the 2023 album was delivered at the city's Olympiastadion during the second of two shows in the city as part of the launch of the 2024 leg of the band's ongoing M72 World Tour.

Produced by Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Greg Fidelman, the band recorded "72 Seasons" at Metallica's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.

With a running time of more than 11 minutes, "Inamorata" is the longest recorded original tune in Metallica's catalogue.

"This next song, we have never, ever played live before," began James Hetfield before sharing more details with the Munich crowd; learn more and watch the live debut performance of "Inamorata" here.

