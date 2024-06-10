Bleed From Within Reveal 'Hands Of Sin' Video

Bleed From Within have released a new album and music video entitled 'Hands Of Sin'. The track follows two years from the release of their last album, "Shrine."

Ali Richardson had this to say, "Hands Of Sin marks a new chapter for Bleed From Within. We've worked incredibly hard on this material and pushed ourselves as songwriters.

"The result is one of the best songs we've ever written and we're incredibly proud to share it with the world. Can not wait to play this on the festivals stages this Summer. Play it loud!"

The band has announced a number of live appearances this summer at European festival shows, ahead of their winter dates at European arenas as special guest support to Slipknot.

2024 FESTIVAL RUN

12.06 - CZ - Rock For People Festival

15.06 - UK - Download Festival

20.06 - BE - Graspop Metal Meeting

22.06 - DE - Full Force Festival

24.06 - DE - Matrix Bochum

25.06 - DE - Schweinfurt, Stattbahnhof

28.06 - NL - Jera On Air

SLIPKNOT - 'HERE COMES THE PAIN' UK/EU 2024 TOUR

w/ Special Guests - Bleed From Within

05.12 - NL - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

06.12 - DE - Dortmund, Westfalenhalle

08.12 - DE - Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle

09.12 - DE - Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11.12 - CH - Zurich, Hallenstadion

12.12 - FR - Paris, Accor Arena

14.12 - UK - Leeds, First Direct Arena

15.12 - UK - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

17.12 - UK - Manchester, CO-OP Live Arena

18.12 - UK - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

20.12 - UK - London, O2 Arena

21.12 - UK - London, O2 Arena

