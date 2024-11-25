Bleed From Within Announce The Zenith Tour

(Nuclear Blast) Bleed From Within have revealed the details of 'The Zenith Tour' for 2025. The newly announced string of dates for fall next year will see the band headlining the largest venues they have ever played across the UK & Europe, with support from After The Burial and Great American Ghost.

The band comments: "This is the tour we've been working towards for the last 3 years. The culmination of all our efforts. We've been the opening band in a lot of these rooms so finally making the step to headliner is something that we do not take lightly. We can not wait to bring our new headline set to some of our favourite venues in the world, alongside new music and our biggest touring production to date!

"To top things off, we have After The Burial and Great American Ghost joining us. We first toured with ATB in 2011 and have stayed friends ever since. We met Great American Ghost in 2024 and got on so well that we knew we had to bring them over to Europe. Having this package, on these stages, with our new album on the horizon is a dream combination. We'll see you out there."

THE ZENITH TOUR 2025

w/ AFTER THE BURIAL & GREAT AMERICAN GHOST

10.09 - BE, Antwerp - Zappa

11.09 - DE, Cologne - Live Music Hall

12.09 - DE, Hamburg - Docks

13.09 - DE, Berlin - Kesselhaus

14.09 - PL, Warsaw - Progresja

16.09 - FI, Helsinki - Tavastia

17.09 - FI, Tampere - Olympia-Kortteli

19.09 - SE, Stockholm - Klubben Fryshuset

20.09 - SE, Gothenburg - Pustervik

21.09 - NO, Oslo - Vulkan Arena

22.09 - DK, Copenhagen - Amager Bio

24.09 - CZ, Prague - Meet Factory

25.09 - HU, Budapest - Barba Negra

26.09 - AT, Vienna - SIMM City

27.09 - DE, Munich - Backstage

28.09 - CH, Zürich - Kompex 457

30.09 - FR, Villeurbanne - CCO La Rayonne

01.10 - FR, Toulouse - La Cabane

03.10 - PT, Lisbon - LAV - Lisboa Ao Vivo

04.10 - ES, Madrid - Salva Mon Live

05.10 - ES, Barcelona - Razzmatazz 2

07.10 - FR, Paris - Bataclan

08.10 - NL, Tilburg - 013 Poppodium

10.10 - UK, London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

11.10 - UK, Manchester - O2 Ritz

12.10 - UK, Glasgow - Barrowlands

