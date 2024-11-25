Bleed From Within Announce The Zenith Tour

(Nuclear Blast) Bleed From Within have revealed the details of 'The Zenith Tour' for 2025. The newly announced string of dates for fall next year will see the band headlining the largest venues they have ever played across the UK & Europe, with support from After The Burial and Great American Ghost.
The band comments: "This is the tour we've been working towards for the last 3 years. The culmination of all our efforts. We've been the opening band in a lot of these rooms so finally making the step to headliner is something that we do not take lightly. We can not wait to bring our new headline set to some of our favourite venues in the world, alongside new music and our biggest touring production to date!
"To top things off, we have After The Burial and Great American Ghost joining us. We first toured with ATB in 2011 and have stayed friends ever since. We met Great American Ghost in 2024 and got on so well that we knew we had to bring them over to Europe. Having this package, on these stages, with our new album on the horizon is a dream combination. We'll see you out there."
THE ZENITH TOUR 2025
w/ AFTER THE BURIAL & GREAT AMERICAN GHOST
10.09 - BE, Antwerp - Zappa
11.09 - DE, Cologne - Live Music Hall
12.09 - DE, Hamburg - Docks
13.09 - DE, Berlin - Kesselhaus
14.09 - PL, Warsaw - Progresja
16.09 - FI, Helsinki - Tavastia
17.09 - FI, Tampere - Olympia-Kortteli
19.09 - SE, Stockholm - Klubben Fryshuset
20.09 - SE, Gothenburg - Pustervik
21.09 - NO, Oslo - Vulkan Arena
22.09 - DK, Copenhagen - Amager Bio
24.09 - CZ, Prague - Meet Factory
25.09 - HU, Budapest - Barba Negra
26.09 - AT, Vienna - SIMM City
27.09 - DE, Munich - Backstage
28.09 - CH, Zürich - Kompex 457
30.09 - FR, Villeurbanne - CCO La Rayonne
01.10 - FR, Toulouse - La Cabane
03.10 - PT, Lisbon - LAV - Lisboa Ao Vivo
04.10 - ES, Madrid - Salva Mon Live
05.10 - ES, Barcelona - Razzmatazz 2
07.10 - FR, Paris - Bataclan
08.10 - NL, Tilburg - 013 Poppodium
10.10 - UK, London - O2 Forum Kentish Town
11.10 - UK, Manchester - O2 Ritz
12.10 - UK, Glasgow - Barrowlands
