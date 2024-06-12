God Is An Astronaut Announce New Album 'Embers'

(Freeman) God Is An Astronaut has mesmerized audiences worldwide with their distinctive sonic tapestry both in dynamic live performances and through their recorded works. Amidst their perpetual whirlwind of touring, the Irish trio emerges once more with a freshly crafted studio album, entitled 'Embers', set to release on September 6, 2024, courtesy of Napalm Records!
In support of their upcoming record release, God Is An Astronaut has also announced a busy touring schedule for 2024, with many more shows to be announced soon.
The first official single "Falling Leaves", out now on all digital streaming platforms, is "a reflective voyage through the brevity of our existence, spanning from inception to demise," according to the band.
Founded by brothers Torsten and Niels Kinsella, the band has once again created an exceptional collection of songs, inviting listeners to explore and interpret it in their own unique ways. 'Embers' represents God Is An Astronaut's most extensive and grandiose production to date. From the very first note to the lingering resonance of its finale, 'Embers' quietly but confidently affirms their mastery of their craft.
From psych- to excellent krautrock trips, driving rhythms by drummer Lloyd Hanney and collaborations with guest musicians including Dara O'Brien, Jo Quail, and Sean Coleman further enrich the album's sonic space, incorporating elements such sitar, cello, zither, shamanic drums, bowed psaltery, chimes and tanpura.
Featuring artwork by the internationally renowned Irish artist David Rooney and mastered by Europe's foremost mastering engineer Streaky, God Is An Astronaut achieves remarkable heights with their forthcoming progressive, psychedelic, and instrumental post-rock opus, 'Embers'!
See GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT Live:
Aug 1, 2024 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
Aug 2, 2024 - Flex - Vienna, Austria
Aug 4, 2024 - Rockstadt - Brasov, Romania
Aug 6, 2024 - Lublin Radio - Lublin, Poland
Aug 7, 2024 - A2 - Wroclaw, Poland
Aug 8, 2024- Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic
Aug 9, 2024 - Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland
Aug 10, 2024 - Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary
Aug 11, 2024 - Randal Club - Bratislava, Slovakia
Aug 15, 2024 - Frantic Fest - Francavilla, Italy
Aug 16, 2024 - Festa di Radio Onda d'Urto - Brescia, Italy
with many more shows to be announced soon!
