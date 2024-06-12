Metallica Team With Fortnite

(NLM) Having played every continent in the physical world, Metallica sets its sights on new frontiers with events across Fortnite this month. Metallica becomes the first band to take center stage across all Fortnite experiences, with Metallica-themed gameplay coming to Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and more starting tomorrow, June 13.
Plus, as part of an all new music experience inside of Fortnite, Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. will bring a series of in-game concert performances to players only on June 22 and June 23.
Completely customized and built from the ground up using Unreal Editor for Fortnite by technology studio Magnopus, Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. is a brand-new playable concert that will journey through six of Metallica's fan-favorite songs with themed gameplay that complements the intensity of a Metallica live show. This immersive music experience will have six different showtimes across two days:
Saturday, June 22, 2024
2 PM ET
5 PM ET
11 PM ET
Sunday, June 23, 2024
10 AM ET
2 PM ET
5 PM ET
The above times will be the only chance to experience the concert live.
James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo of Metallica are the icons of Fortnite Festival Season 4, where fans can shred along with Metallica on classics including "Enter Sandman," "Ride the Lightning," and "Master of Puppets."
Metallica's not just visiting Fortnite to perform-they're here to battle. This new season of Fortnite Festival introduces the Battle Stage, a new competitive way to play the rhythm music game, and will be available even after the Metallica collaboration concludes.
Fortnite Festival's Battle Stage will see 16 players in a match, all will play from the same four-song setlist, and one will emerge victorious.
Season 4 starts tomorrow and ends August 16, 2024 at 12 AM ET.
Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour Announced
Metallica Stream Live Debut Of 72 Seasons Epic 'Inamorata'
Metallica Marching Band Competition Enters Year Two
Late Metallica Icon Cliff Burton Featured On Apocalyptica Version Of 'The Call of Ktulu'
Metallica Team With Fortnite- NOFX Recruit Dropkick Murphys, Descendents, Pennywise, MxPx, Less Than Jake, The Vandals For Final Shows- more
Judas Priest Announce New Invincible Shield Tour Leg- Motley Crue's John 5 Shares 'A Hollywood Story' Video- more
Jelly Roll Takes 'Halfway To Hell' To No. 1- Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Gravel & Gold Tour- Russell Dickerson- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
NOFX Recruit Dropkick Murphys, Descendents, Pennywise, MxPx, Less Than Jake, The Vandals For Final Shows
Riot Fest 2024 Lineup And Detials Announced
Foreigner and Styx Announce Their Tour Companion Album
Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr Receives His First Signature Guitar
Mike Tramp Releases 'Lights and Thunder' Video
Buffalo Tom Invite Fans To Please Come To Boston
God Is An Astronaut Announce New Album 'Embers'