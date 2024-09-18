Riot Fest Preview RiotLand Online

(WP) Step into an unparalleled, idiosyncratic world, a true celebration of all things Riot Fest. Fans will journey to the Cabaret Metro main stage alongside the festival's take on the Hollywood sign, a Joliet Correctional Facility Bus worthy of the Blues Brothers, a full scale replica of the Quick-Stop Groceries a la Kevin Smith's "Clerks" (Smith's Chronic Con hits Chicago on Oct. 11) and the infamous Butter Stamos statue. RiotLand is a celebration of independent music, art, sports and food, the cultural assets that make Chicago a richer place, now viewable in an animated, interactive map, the first of its kind from a music festival. Visitors can click through and explore the installations for the first time, here.

Expect visits to the Riot Fest Historical Society in collaboration with the Punk Rock Museum (whose facade will be a recreation of Fireside Bowl), live wrestling in partnership with Billy Corgan's NWA Wrestling, a signature Skate Ramp (Collaboration with Uprise Skate shop and Art Department Skate Co), the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue, a fully functioning Logan Arcade, a Chicago White Sox merch collaboration, Strip-o-rama Burlesque Tent (featuring Danielle Colby from American Pickers), mural work throughout (artists include Joe Sky, Pancho, Birdmilk and Neen) and a Wedding Chapel ready to add to the 150+ weddings that have taken place at Riot Fest over the years. This is just the beginning for RiotLand, which will be ongoing annually and growing in scope and theme. Watch out for next year when Riot Fest turns 20.

RiotLand adventures can really work up an appetite, so expect each journey to also include visits to The Publican restaurant pop-up, along with drinks via the Riot Pop! Activation (with Nuclear Reactors), and cocktails/beer available from a variety of Chicago favorite bar staples (Cobra Lounge, EZ-Inn, Delilah's, Reggie's, and Liar's Club). Draft beer lovers will find numerous options including the always refreshing Riot Beer while Riot Pop! Seltzer has numerous options from no alcohol to alcohol to CBD infused flavors.

RiotLand is a must-visit for die hard fans and first time Riot Fest visitors alike, its installations being conceived and built by the creative minds that true independence unleashes. Riot Fest has also announced they are joining forces with the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). This partnership solidifies Riot Fest's ongoing commitment to doing the hard work of keeping their festival independent in the midst of increasing industry consolidation in the face of publicly-traded, multinational conglomerates.

About Riot Fest Riot Fest 2024 will unfold at Douglas Park in Chicago, IL with 90+ bands over three days including headline sets from Fall Out Boy, Beck, Slayer, and Pavement! Riot Fest will include 5 large stages, exclusive VIP and Deluxe lounges.

