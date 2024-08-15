Riot Fest 2024 Returning To Douglass Park

(Western Publicity) Riot Fest 2024 is moving back to Douglass Park September 20-22, 2024 and organizers have revealed daily schedules as well as a special ticket deal for fans that have already purchased tickets.

"If there was no Chicago, there'd be no Riot Fest" Said founder Michael "Riot Mike" Petryshyn, "It grew out of an independent music community where one would be able to see Naked Raygun, Smashing Pumpkins, or Rise Against on a random Saturday night, and you'd still have enough time to go catch a late-night set at Legends and if lucky enough, maybe Buddy (Guy) would be there performing at his venue. We're not just coming home-we're coming back passionately, with an even greater purpose and doubling down on our commitment to Chicago, our fans, and our community. Riot Fest was born and bred here; it's where we belong."

To celebrate the return to Douglass Park, fans who already snagged a ticket (or are about to) can use their Tixr Rewards link to refer a friend, who'll get 20% off their ticket, as will the original ticket holder.

This offer is available until August 31st and rewards will be processed 3-5 days after the festival concludes. Redemption is limited to one time 20% off for the original purchaser and one friend. Offer does not compound with multiple redemptions. Reward is capped at $100 per person.

