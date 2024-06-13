Alexisonfire Announce 'LIVE Born & Raised 2022, St Catharines ON'

(Atom Splitter) Alexisonfire are excited to announce a new live album, LIVE Born & Raised 2022, St Catharines ON. The LP is a compilation of 17 tracks spanning the band's award-winning catalogue captured over two unforgettable nights in the summer of 2022 during the band's hometown, inaugural Born & Raised Festival. The album will be available digitally on June 27.
The first single from the new LP is a live rendition of "Little Girls Pointing and Laughing," the very first song Alexisonfire wrote as a band over 22 years ago, notably just down the street from the festival grounds in Montebello Park.
Fans can also look forward to pre-ordering Standard and Limited Edition vinyl variants. Additionally, a special Festival colour variant, limited to just 500 copies and hand-signed by the band, will be exclusively available to lucky attendees of this year's Born & Raised Festival in St. Catharines. Details on each variant and the full track listing can be found below.
The live album features the beloved track, "Jubella," from Alexisonfire's debut self-titled album, released in late 2002. This marks the first time the band has ever performed the song live, making this release a must-have for fans.
Says Alexisonfire's George Pettit, "St. Catharines was a perfect breeding ground for young independent bands. There was no shortage of venues where you could play or promote a show. So in the early 2000s, Alexisonfire learned a lot of what we needed to know coming up in St. Catharines. Coming back and playing a massive festival in Montebello Park was not only fun but served as an opportunity to give something back to the city that taught us how to be a band."
FORMATS:
Standard: Black 2x12" LP w/ gatefold packaging - Out July 8
Ltd Edition: Yellow/Green 2x12" LP w/ gatefold packaging, limited to 1,300 - Out July 8
Festival Edition: Yellow/Green Splatter 2x12" LP w/ gatefold packaging, signed and numbered, limited to 500 - Exclusively available in-person on July 5 + 6 at Born & Raised Festival
LIVE BORN &RAISED 2022, ST. CATHERINES ON TRACK LISTING:
"Committed to the Con - Live"
"Accept Crime - Live"
".44 Caliber Love Letter - Live"
"Accidents - Live"
"Boiled Frogs - Live"
"Sweet Dreams of Otherness - Live"
"A Dagger Through the Heart of St. Angeles - Live"
"Waterwings (And Other Poolside Fashion Faux Pas) - Live"
"Jubella - Live"
"Little Girls Pointing and Laughing - Live"
"We Are The Sound - Live"
"Rough Hands - Live"
"Young Cardinals - Live"
"The Northern - Live"
"This Could Be Anywhere in the World - Live"
"Dogs Blood - Live"
"Happiness by the Kilowatt - Live"
