Calling All Captains Reveal 'wallflower' Video

(Atom Splitter) Calling All Captains are thrilled to announce their new EP, (e)motion sickness, out July 19 via New Damage Records. Today, the band, whose music is a supremely catchy hybrid of pop punk and post-hardcore, has shared the video for the first single "wallflower."

The song is as gritty as it is unforgettable, and it builds up to an epic breakdown that will incite mosh pits and singing along at once."'wallflower' is a song about how hard it can be to be in a relationship or maintain friendships while dealing with depression," shares vocalist Luc Gauthier.

"The sentiment that 'nothing could ever fix me' while simultaneously looking for a reason to be happy is the exact juxtaposition of being comfortable in your sadness but knowing it can't continue like this forever."

(e)motion sickness TRACK LISTING:

"wallflower"

"be cool"

"skin & bones"

"float back (interlude)"

"one more day"

"sunbeam"

Calling All Captains have lots of touring deck this summer. All dates are below.

CALLING ALL CAPTAINS ON TOUR:

"PETAL TO THE METAL TOUR":

6/14 - Medicine Hat, AB - Alternative Wave Music Festival

6/15 - High River, AB High River Brewing Co

6/21 - Vernon, BC - Marten Brewing Company *

6/22 - Penticton, BC - Clancy's Pub *

6/23 - Summerland, BC - Detonate Brewing *

6/25 - Kelowna, BC - Jacknife Brewing *

6/26 - Kamloops, BC - The Blue Grotto *

6/27 - Salmon Arm, BC - Solid Urban Studio *

6/28 - Williams Lake, BC - Central Cariboo Arts ^

6/29 - Prince George, BC - Omineca Arts ^

* - w/ Cawston, Idiofame

^ - w/ The Burden, Keeper

HEADLINE DATES:

8/30 - Nelson, BC - Spiritbar

8/31 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

9/1 - Victoria, BC - Lucky Bar

9/3 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse %

9/4 - Portland, OR - Twilight Cafe %

9/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Great Room %

9/6 - Fresno, CA - the Great Room %

9/7 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction &

9/8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Sand Dollar %

9/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Quarters DLC %

9/11 - Boise, ID - Mad Swede Brewing %

9/12 Spokane, WA - The Big Dipper %

9/20 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern ^

9/21 - Regina, SK - The Exchange ^

9/22 - Winnipeg, MB - Sidestage ^

9/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Zhora Darling $

9/25 - Milwaukee, WI - X Ray Arcade $

9/26 - Chicago, IL - Burlington Bar $

9/27 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary $

9/28 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Funhouse at Mr Smalls $

9/29 - York, PA - Skid Row Garage $

10/1 - Chesapeake, VA - Riff House $

10/2 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery $

10/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie $

10/4 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland $

10/5 - Boston, MA - Deep Cuts $

10/6 - Montreal, QC - La Sotterenea $

10/8 - Hamilton, ON - The Casbah $

10/9 - Toronto, ON - The Cave $

10/10 - Barrie, ON - The Queen's Hotel $

10/11 - Timmins, ON - Victory Tavern

10/12 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Club

% w/ Good Terms

& w/ Forever Came Calling, Handguns

^ w/ Mike Froh & The Bad News

$ w/ Goalkeeper

