.

Felicity And Calling All Captains Deliver 'GOD Mode'

07-19-2023

Felicity Single art
Single art

(BPM) Felicity has shared their brand new single "GOD MODE", featuring Canadian pop-punk group Calling All Captains. "GOD MODE" serves as a follow up to FELICITY's recent single "Levitate".

"GOD MODE" is a defiant track about overcoming the obstacles in front of you regardless of what they may be. From battling the final boss in a video game to going after big gains in the gym, "GOD MODE" is guaranteed to get your adrenaline pumping. The energy of the track is powerful enough to make it perfect for playlists that are used for rock, metal, punk and gaming music.

The new single also boasts a collaboration with long-time friends and tour mates, Calling all Captains, who deliver an electrifying feature. FELICITY front man Damien Fagiolino says, "This song will most definitely get you back in the pit and give the heavy fans of FELICITY what they have been waiting for all along."

Calling all Captains vocalist, Luc Gaffwood adds, "We love the Felicity boys, so we were pretty hyped to work on 'GOD MODE' with them. Great dudes and a great team behind them. Always a pleasure to work with. We can't wait till you all hear this track!"

