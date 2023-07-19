Felicity And Calling All Captains Deliver 'GOD Mode'

(BPM) Felicity has shared their brand new single "GOD MODE", featuring Canadian pop-punk group Calling All Captains. "GOD MODE" serves as a follow up to FELICITY's recent single "Levitate".
"GOD MODE" is a defiant track about overcoming the obstacles in front of you regardless of what they may be. From battling the final boss in a video game to going after big gains in the gym, "GOD MODE" is guaranteed to get your adrenaline pumping. The energy of the track is powerful enough to make it perfect for playlists that are used for rock, metal, punk and gaming music.
The new single also boasts a collaboration with long-time friends and tour mates, Calling all Captains, who deliver an electrifying feature. FELICITY front man Damien Fagiolino says, "This song will most definitely get you back in the pit and give the heavy fans of FELICITY what they have been waiting for all along."
Calling all Captains vocalist, Luc Gaffwood adds, "We love the Felicity boys, so we were pretty hyped to work on 'GOD MODE' with them. Great dudes and a great team behind them. Always a pleasure to work with. We can't wait till you all hear this track!"
Felicity Recruit Calling All Captains For 'God Mode'
Singled Out: FELICITY's LEVITATE
Felicity Recruit Story Of The Year's Dan Marsala For Ignite Video
Singled Out: Felicity's Hit and Run
Creed Reuniting For Summer Of '99- Duff Reflects On Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction Anniversary- Post Malone- more
Paul McCartney Launching 'A Life in Lyrics ' Podcast- Godsmack Expand North American Tour- Queensryche Go AI- more
Jason Aldean Thanks Fans After Being Forced To Cut Concert Short- Dan + Shay Are No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio- Taylor Swift- more
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Creed Reuniting For Summer Of '99
Duff Reflects On Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction Anniversary
Post Malone Does Surprise Performance In Times Square
Deer Tick Add Dates To Fall Tour Plans
Burton C. Bell Leads Cover Of Rammstein's 'Du Hast'
Joe Strummer Benefit Concert 'Live at Action Hall' Remastered For CD and Vinyl Reissues
X and Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates
Saliva Recruit Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way and Any Given Sin For SNAFU Le Tour