Calling All Captains Share 'Unlike Me' Video

(Auteur Research) Edmonton, AB based pop-punk/post-hardcore band Calling All Captains are sharing a brand new single and accompanying music video, entitled "Unlike Me.".

"Unlike Me" deals with the overwhelming thoughts of feeling like you're not good enough for those around you. It's so easy to compare yourself to others and wish you could be anyone else.

Continuing down that road just leads to constant fixations on the most negative aspects of your life and can be super detrimental to your self image and your ability to love yourself.

The group is set to tour western Canada this summer. See below for a full list of dates and click here to purchase tickets.



June 16 - Calgary, AB @ Modern Love

June 17 - Red Deer, AB @ The Vat

June 18 - Banff, AB @ Rose & Crown

June 21 - Kamloops, BC @ The Grotto

June 22 - Penticton, BC @ Britbar

June 23 - Kelowna, BC @ Wise Hall

July 7 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

