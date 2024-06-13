Ghost Share First Look Of Debut Film 'RITE HERE RITE NOW'

(Nasty Little Man) Ahead of its world premiere, Trafalgar Releasing has unveiled a first-look clip of Ghost's debut film, RITE HERE RITE NOW. In the spirit of the feature film, the clip juxtaposes mesmerizing live footage of GHOST performing for capacity crowds, showcasing a sequence of the song "Kaisarion" from the 2022 album IMPERA, with intriguing backstage machinations sure to fuel fever-pitch speculation regarding plot threads drawn from the GRAMMY-winning band's Chapters series.

Due to the overwhelming demand, further theatrical dates have been added to the worldwide launch of RITE HERE RITE NOW which will now premiere in cinemas over four days on June 20, 21, 22 & 23.

RITE HERE RITE NOW combines live performance from the sold-out two-night finale of the band's RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023 with a narrative story that picks up plot threads from the band's long-running Chapters series. The result is an utterly unique phantasmagorical blend: Flesh and bone renditions of favorites from all five of GHOST's albums as well as the RIAA platinum-certified "Mary On A Cross'' and more are interwoven with the silver screen debuts of a few faces familiar to the band's legions of fans-all interacting behind the scenes with GHOST's Papa Emeritus IV, as his future and fate lay in the hands of the Ministry.

RITE HERE RITE NOW: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released worldwide on July 26 via Loma Vista Recordings. A fitting 18-song complement to GHOST's debut feature film, the band's first ever original soundtrack will be available on all formats (digital, CD, 2xLP).

Whether you're a devoted disciple looking to relive treasured memories of the GHOST live spectacle or among the curious uninitiated, RITE HERE RITE NOW will put you right there: putting your phones down and living in the moment-as a shadow of uncertainty looms-completely spellbound and in the thrall of this bombastic yet intimate cinematic portrait of GHOST.

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to RITE HERE RITE NOW will be released via Loma Vista Recordings.

RITE HERE RITE NOW is directed by GHOST's Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry and is produced by Popecorn Cinematic Pictures. Producers include Kristen Mulderig, Rick Sales, Craig Butta and Jonas Akerlund.

