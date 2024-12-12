Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Preview Live Package

(Glass Onyon) Following the worldwide acclaim for their debut album "TRUE", Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks announce today the March 14th release of the CD/DVD package "Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Live- Perpetual Change".

The band recorded and filmed the entire show at the Aracada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois on their August 2023 summer tour. The concert will be available as a two CD/DVD package as well as a triple vinyl package.

To celebrate today's announcement, the band is premiering a video of the YES classic "And You And I" taken from the DVD. Watch the video below:

