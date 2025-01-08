Yes Legend Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Announce 2025 Tour

(GO) Legendary Yes frontman Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks have announced the first leg of their 2025 North American tour. The 18 show tour begins at the Rialto Theater in Tucson Arizona on April 1st and concludes at the Carteret New Jersey Performing Arts Center on May 18th.
The evening will consist of YES epics and classics as well as songs from the band's debut album TRUE which was released in August 2024 to worldwide critical acclaim.
The tour will be in support of the band's live cd/dvd , vinyl, and blu-ray Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Live - Perpetual Change set for release on March 14th.
Dates for leg one are below:
April 1 Tucson AZ -The Rialto Theater
April 3- Anaheim CA-The Grove of Anaheim
April 5-Las Vegas NV-The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
April 8-Oakland CA-Fox Theater
April 11-Sacramento CA- SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
April 14-Seattle WA- Moore Theater
April 19-Rockford IL-Coronado Pac
April 23-Milwaukee WI-Pabst Theater
April 25-Des Plaines IL-Des Plaines Theater
April 27-St.Charles IL-The Arcada Theater
April 30-North Tonawanda NY-Riviera Theater
May 2-Cleveland OH-The Agora
May 4-Lancaster PA-American Music Theater
May 7-Wilmington DE-The Grand Opera House
May 10-Ridgefield CT -The Ridgefield Playhouse
May 12-Ridgefield CT-The Ridgefield Playhouse
May 16-Westbury NY-Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair
May 18-Carteret NJ- Carteret Performing Arts Center
