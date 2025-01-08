Yes Legend Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Announce 2025 Tour

(GO) Legendary Yes frontman Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks have announced the first leg of their 2025 North American tour. The 18 show tour begins at the Rialto Theater in Tucson Arizona on April 1st and concludes at the Carteret New Jersey Performing Arts Center on May 18th.

The evening will consist of YES epics and classics as well as songs from the band's debut album TRUE which was released in August 2024 to worldwide critical acclaim.

The tour will be in support of the band's live cd/dvd , vinyl, and blu-ray Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Live - Perpetual Change set for release on March 14th.

Dates for leg one are below:

April 1 Tucson AZ -The Rialto Theater

April 3- Anaheim CA-The Grove of Anaheim

April 5-Las Vegas NV-The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 8-Oakland CA-Fox Theater

April 11-Sacramento CA- SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

April 14-Seattle WA- Moore Theater

April 19-Rockford IL-Coronado Pac

April 23-Milwaukee WI-Pabst Theater

April 25-Des Plaines IL-Des Plaines Theater

April 27-St.Charles IL-The Arcada Theater

April 30-North Tonawanda NY-Riviera Theater

May 2-Cleveland OH-The Agora

May 4-Lancaster PA-American Music Theater

May 7-Wilmington DE-The Grand Opera House

May 10-Ridgefield CT -The Ridgefield Playhouse

May 12-Ridgefield CT-The Ridgefield Playhouse

May 16-Westbury NY-Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

May 18-Carteret NJ- Carteret Performing Arts Center

