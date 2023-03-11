Pearl Jam Offshoot Painted Shield Premiere Blue Crystal Video

(e2PR) Painted Shield have released their new single and video "Blue Crystal" in celebration of their first live sold out performance that took place last night (March 10th) at The Clock-out Lounge in Seattle.
The band features Pearl Jam founding member Stone Gossard plays guitar alongside acclaimed studio musician Matt Chamberlain (David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Tori Amos, Pearl Jam), celebrated folk singer Mason Jennings and soul music innovator/keyboardist/vocalist Brittany Davis share lead vocals providing a unique harmony.
The aptly named blues-inspired track "Blue Crystal" was inspired by the season finale of the Emmy Award winning TV obsession, Breaking Bad after folk artist Mason Jennings watched the season finale.
As Mason tells it, "During the lockdown we were working on ideas for the artwork for the Painted Shield LP and someone made a composite photo of all five of our faces. Matt Chamberlain (drummer) said 'Hey, we look like the guy from Breaking Bad!', Mason continues, "I had never seen Breaking Bad so I watched it and loved it! "Blue Crystal" is about the duality of feeling invincible but also feeling needy. And also asking: when it comes to desire and addiction, who really is in charge?"
The accompanying video was created in a collaboration with drummer Matt Chamberlain and Regan Hagar and is a composite of footage from a classic sci-fi film perfectly encapsulating the retro feel of "Blue Crystal."
Watch the video and see their upcoming live dates below:
March 11, 2023 - Clock-Out *SOLD OUT*
March 13, 2023 - Clock-Out *Get TIX here
March 16, 2023 - SXSW SPIN Showcase at Stubbs - 11:00 PM
