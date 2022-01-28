.

Pearl Jam and Mason Jennings Offshoot Painted Shield Share New Song

Keavin Wiggins | 01-28-2022

Painted Shield have released their brand new single "Dead Man's Dream" and announced the release of their sophomore album, "Painted Shield 2," which will be hitting stores on April 22nd

The band features acclaimed songwriter Mason Jennings, Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam), Matt Chamberlain (ex-Pearl Jam), and singer/keyboardist Brittany Davis.

Mason had this to say about the new song, "This one started as a classic Stone Gossard riff. Matt and Brit ripped into it with a vengeance. The lyrics were originally from a folk song I had been working on for a few years.

"I wondered how it would work to lay the folk lyrics against that heavy rock bed. Felt good. Then we all sang in the choruses and channeled our love for Van Halen."

