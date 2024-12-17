Static-X Announce 2025 Tour with GWAR, dope and A Killer's Confession

(PFA) Static-X's original Wisconsin Death Trip lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, & Ken Jay along with current vocalist/guitarist Xer0 will be bringing their ultra entertaining Evil Disco extravaganza on the road in 2025 for the Machines Vs Monsters Tour produced by Live Nation.
The tour kicks off May 23rd in Tucson, AZ at the Rialto Theater and concludes on June 18th in Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion. Special guests GWAR, dope, and A Killer's Confession will be joining Static-X on the tour. Tickets for the tour will be on sale starting Friday, December 20th at 10AM local time.
2024 was a landmark year in the resurgence of Static-X thanks to the release of Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 (released January 26th) and the successful Machine Killer Tour with friends Sevendust - comprised of 3 legs with multiple sold-out performances. Project Regeneration: Vol 2 was one of Loudwire's The 51 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2024 where they declared: "the band in its current form still remains a solid force in driving, industrial tinged music they dub "evil disco." Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 was always planned as a companion piece to the original Project Regeneration: Vol 1 and the two records combined feature all the remaining material discovered on tape of Wayne Static. The new album was produced by Xer0 and mixed/mastered by long-time collaborator Ulrich Wild.
Machines Vs Monsters Tour 2025 Tour Dates
Friday, May 23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *
Saturday, May 24 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center
Monday, May 26 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion
Tuesday, May 27 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Wednesday, May 28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Friday, May 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
Saturday, May 31 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre
Sunday, Jun 1 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe
Tuesday, Jun 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
Wednesday, Jun 4 - Ft Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
Thursday, Jun 5 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre
Saturday, Jun 7 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater
Sunday, Jun 8 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks
Monday, Jun 9 - Toronto, ON - History
Tuesday, Jun 10 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Wednesday, Jun 11 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Saturday, Jun 14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
Sunday, Jun 15 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Tuesday, Jun 17 - Kansas City, MO - Grinder's (Not a Live Nation date)
Wednesday, Jun 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
* GWAR not appearing on this date.
