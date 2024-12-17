Static-X Announce 2025 Tour with GWAR, dope and A Killer's Confession

(PFA) Static-X's original Wisconsin Death Trip lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, & Ken Jay along with current vocalist/guitarist Xer0 will be bringing their ultra entertaining Evil Disco extravaganza on the road in 2025 for the Machines Vs Monsters Tour produced by Live Nation.

The tour kicks off May 23rd in Tucson, AZ at the Rialto Theater and concludes on June 18th in Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion. Special guests GWAR, dope, and A Killer's Confession will be joining Static-X on the tour. Tickets for the tour will be on sale starting Friday, December 20th at 10AM local time.

2024 was a landmark year in the resurgence of Static-X thanks to the release of Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 (released January 26th) and the successful Machine Killer Tour with friends Sevendust - comprised of 3 legs with multiple sold-out performances. Project Regeneration: Vol 2 was one of Loudwire's The 51 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2024 where they declared: "the band in its current form still remains a solid force in driving, industrial tinged music they dub "evil disco." Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 was always planned as a companion piece to the original Project Regeneration: Vol 1 and the two records combined feature all the remaining material discovered on tape of Wayne Static. The new album was produced by Xer0 and mixed/mastered by long-time collaborator Ulrich Wild.

Machines Vs Monsters Tour 2025 Tour Dates

Friday, May 23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *

Saturday, May 24 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

Monday, May 26 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion

Tuesday, May 27 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Wednesday, May 28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Friday, May 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Saturday, May 31 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

Sunday, Jun 1 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

Tuesday, Jun 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Wednesday, Jun 4 - Ft Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

Thursday, Jun 5 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre

Saturday, Jun 7 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater

Sunday, Jun 8 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

Monday, Jun 9 - Toronto, ON - History

Tuesday, Jun 10 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Wednesday, Jun 11 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Saturday, Jun 14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

Sunday, Jun 15 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Tuesday, Jun 17 - Kansas City, MO - Grinder's (Not a Live Nation date)

Wednesday, Jun 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

* GWAR not appearing on this date.

Related Stories

Static-X To Play 'Stripped Down, Bare Bones' Wisconsin Death Trip Club Shows

'Evil Disco: The Rise, Fall, And Regeneration Of Static-X' Trailer Released

Static-X and Sevendust Add Third Leg To Machine Killer Tour

Static-X Animated For 'Z0mbie' Video

News > Static-X