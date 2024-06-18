Metallica Stream Munich Performance Of Budgie Classic Breadfan

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its cover of the 1973 Budgie classic, "Breadfan", from a May 26 concert at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany.

The second of two shows in the city marked the launch of the 2024 leg of the band's ongoing M72 World Tour. The series is built around a "no repeat weekends" concept that sees Metallica play two nights in every city it visits while delivering two completely different set lists.

Metallica released its eleventh studio album, "72 Seasons", last spring; recorded at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the project debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart upon its release last year.

Check the latest M72 tour timeline and stream "Breadfan" live from Munich here.

