David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Forgiveness'

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth shared a new song entitled "Forgiveness" late last month. The Van Halen frontman presents an acoustic take of the tune in his 2024 year-end posting, which follows a different vibe from a version he issued last February that saw Roth mashup his lyrics and melody with Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" under the title "Lavender Forgiveness."
The Van Halen icon - who continues to post new content on a random basis - previously closed out 2023 with an original seasonal holiday song named "Talking Christmas Blues."
Amongst his contributions are new takes on the Tommy Tutone classic, "867-5309/Jenny", and the Gerry Rafferty hit, "Baker Street."
Roth was recently named the No. 3 Rock News Artist Of The Year as part of the 15th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards; get more details and stream both versions of the song here.
Rare David Lee Roth Song Got Animated Video (2024 In Review)
David Lee Roth Went AWOL After Van Halen Tribute Tour Invite Says Hagar (2024 In Review)
David Lee Roth's Cover Of 'Baker Street' Got A Video (2024 In Review)
David Lee Roth Shared 'National Anthem' Video For July 4th (2024 In Review)
Scorpions' Mikkey Dee Hospitalized With SEPSIS- Bruce Springsteen Plans New Music This Year- David Lee Roth- more
Sanctuary's Sean Blosi Killed In Vehicle Related Accident- Jason Bonham Jams Led Zeppelin Classic With Billy Joel On New Year's Eve- more
Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With 'Smile'- More Stars Added To Nashville's Big Bash Lineup On CBS- more
Anyma, Massano & Nathan Nicholson Stream 'Angel In The Dark'- Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Tony Iommi and Glenn Hughes Recorded Song With Robbie Williams
Arctic Monkeys, Rammstein and Rob Zombie Highlight Barnes & Noble's Albums of the Month
Bruce Springsteen Plans New Music This Year
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Forgiveness'
Queen Share 1975 Christmas Eve Performance Of 'Keep Yourself Alive'
The Vapors Announce New Album 'Wasp In A Jar'
Scorpions' Mikkey Dee Hospitalized With SEPSIS
Kevin Cronin Postpones First Post-REO Speedwagon Show