David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Forgiveness'

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth shared a new song entitled "Forgiveness" late last month. The Van Halen frontman presents an acoustic take of the tune in his 2024 year-end posting, which follows a different vibe from a version he issued last February that saw Roth mashup his lyrics and melody with Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" under the title "Lavender Forgiveness."

The Van Halen icon - who continues to post new content on a random basis - previously closed out 2023 with an original seasonal holiday song named "Talking Christmas Blues."

Amongst his contributions are new takes on the Tommy Tutone classic, "867-5309/Jenny", and the Gerry Rafferty hit, "Baker Street."

Amongst his contributions are new takes on the Tommy Tutone classic, "867-5309/Jenny", and the Gerry Rafferty hit, "Baker Street."

