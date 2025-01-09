David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month

Rhino have announced that they will be releasing the new David Lee Roth box set, "The Warner Recordings 1985-1994", on February 21st in a special limited edition 2000 copy 5LP vinyl set, as well as a 5CD set., 2025.

The set features the Van Halen frontman's solo efforts "Crazy From The Heat" (1985),"Eat 'Em And Smile" (1986),"Skyscraper" (1988),"A Little Ain't Enough" (1991) and "Your Filthy Little Mouth" (1994).

The label shared: 40 years ago this month, on January 28, 1985, Roth officially debuted as a solo artist with the CRAZY FROM THE HEAT EP. It crashed the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 and reached RIAA Platinum status. Plus, he logged a pair of Billboard Hot 100 hits - the medley of "Just a Gigolo/I Ain't Got Nobody" vaulted to #12, while his take on "California Girls" by The Beach Boys soared to #3, replicating the 1965 chart success of the original. Meanwhile, CRAZY FROM THE HEAT would later serve as the title of his New York Times best-selling autobiography in 1997.

The EP paved the way for his first full-length solo LP, EAT 'EM AND SMILE. Released on July 7, 1986, it bowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 and eventually went RIAA Platinum. Roth hyper-charged his sound, accompanied by an all-star band consisting of Billy Sheehan [bass], Gregg Bissonette [drums], and Steve Vai [guitar]. Together, they served up anthems such as "Yankee Rose," "Tobacco Road," "That's Life," and more. KERRANG! notably christened it "Album of the Year," and he launched the seminal EAT 'EM AND SMILE Tour in its wake.

1987 saw the platinum SKYSCRAPER return Roth to the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, elevated by "Just Like Paradise." Meanwhile, Roth kicked off the nineties with the gold-selling A LITTLE AIN'T ENOUGH in 1991. It marked his fourth straight Top 20 debut on the Billboard 200 and boasted fretwork from Jason Becker.

Finally, he dropped YOUR FILTHY LITTLE MOUTH in 1994, this time collaborating with none other than iconic producer Nile Rodgers [Madonna, David Bowie], churning out staples such as "She's My Machine." pre-orders available here

Related Stories

David Lee Roth Opposed On Stage Eddie Van Halen Tribute (2024 In Review)

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Forgiveness'

Rare David Lee Roth Song Got Animated Video (2024 In Review)

David Lee Roth Went AWOL After Van Halen Tribute Tour Invite Says Hagar (2024 In Review)

News > David Lee Roth