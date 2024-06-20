Van Halen's 'Top Of The World' Video Goes HD

Van Halen's "Top Of The World" video has been remastered in HD to celebrate the forthcoming expanded edition of the band's classic album, "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge," which will arrive on July 12th.
Rhino Records will be releasing the new box set that will feature a remastered version of the original album, previously unreleased versions of the songs "Right Now" and "The Dream Is Over", as well as the first release of a recording of the band's December 4th, 1991 performance at the West End Marketplace in Dallas, TX.
The expanded edition format will feature 2 vinyl LPs, 2 CDs, and a Blu-ray disc that will feature the Dallas concert as well as the official videos for the singles "Poundcake", "Runaround", "Right Now", and "Top Of The World".
