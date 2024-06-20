.

Van Halen's 'Top Of The World' Video Goes HD

Michael Angulia | 06-20-2024 2:50 PM EDT
Van Halen's 'Top Of The World' Video Goes HDFor Unlawful Carnal Knowledge expanded edition promo

Van Halen's "Top Of The World" video has been remastered in HD to celebrate the forthcoming expanded edition of the band's classic album, "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge," which will arrive on July 12th.

Rhino Records will be releasing the new box set that will feature a remastered version of the original album, previously unreleased versions of the songs "Right Now" and "The Dream Is Over", as well as the first release of a recording of the band's December 4th, 1991 performance at the West End Marketplace in Dallas, TX.

The expanded edition format will feature 2 vinyl LPs, 2 CDs, and a Blu-ray disc that will feature the Dallas concert as well as the official videos for the singles "Poundcake", "Runaround", "Right Now", and "Top Of The World".

Related Stories
Van Halen's 'Top Of The World' Video Goes HD

David Lee Roth Shares 'Just Another Fu**in' Day In Paradise'

Van Halen Has A Wealth of Unreleased Material Says Anthony

Van Halen Stream 1991 Dallas Performance Of Top Of The World

Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands

News > Van Halen

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Soul Coughing Reuniting For First Tour In 25 Years- Van Halen's 'Top Of The World' Video Goes HD- The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Series- more

The Eagles Add Dates To Las Vegas Sphere Residency- Michael Schenker Recruits Slash For 'Mother Mary'- more

Day In Country

Lainey Wilson Delivers 'Out Of Oklahoma' Video From Twisters: The Album- Russell Dickerson Gets Personal With New Single 'Bones'- more

Reviews

Black Country Communion - V

Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise

Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!

Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper

Latest News

Van Halen's 'Top Of The World' Video Goes HD

Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Docuseries Coming

Ross Valory Gives War's 'Low Rider' A Makeover

Felicity Mix The Notebook, Twilight, Fall Out Boy, and Dave Grohl On 'Nights In Your Bed'

Future Palace Deliver 'Dreamstate' Video

Guitar Hero Marcus Nand Shares 'Make A Little Time'

Soul Coughing Reuniting For First Tour In 25 Years

The Tragically Expand 'Up To Here' For Special Deluxe Box Set