Hear Ghost's New Song 'The Future is a Foreign Land'

(NLM) Taking the world by surprise with its debut during the opening night of Ghost's first ever feature film RITE HERE RITE NOW, the never-before-heard "The Future is a Foreign Land" is cause for celebration amongst the millions of fans of GHOST's legendary 1969 era.

Long thought lost to the sands of time, "Future..." is the third song from the GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rock icons' timeless 1969 sessions featuring Papa Nihil fronting an early incarnation of the band - the same lineup that blessed us with the now-classic Seven Inches of Satanic Panic single.

That single's pair of GHOST swinging sixties staples - "Kiss the Go-Goat" and the RIAA-certified platinum Tik Tok phenomenon and Billboard Hot 100 breakthrough "Mary on a Cross" - has become an unholy trinity with the unearthing of "The Future is a Foreign Land."

While its wicked twangy guitar figures and portentous lyrics of an impending 1984 render the song instantly recognizable as an artifact of the era, "Future..." is suffused with presciently modern signatures of the contemporary GHOST sound.

Ending with an optimistic nod to 2024, "Future..." was revealed to the children of the world during the end credits of RITE HERE RITE NOW's world premiere, and is the sole previously unreleased studio track to be included on the movie's original soundtrack.

The tracklist titles for RITE HERE RITE NOW: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack are as follows:

Imperium

Kaisarion

Rats

Faith

Spillways

Cirice

Absolution

Call Me Little Sunshine

Watcher In The Sky

If You Have Ghosts (Chamber Version)

Twenties

Miasma

Mary On A Cross

Respite On The Spitalfields

Kiss The Go-Goat

Dance Macabre

Square Hammer

The Future Is A Foreign Land*

*All songs recorded live from the Kia Forum except "Future is a Foreign Land"

RITE HERE RITE NOW's theatrical run opened June 20 via Trafalgar Releasing, its unique phantasmagorical blend of mesmerizing live performance and intriguing narrative having haunted nearly 2000 cinemas across nearly 50 countries. RITE HERE RITE NOW: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released worldwide on July 26 via Loma Vista Recordings. A fitting 18-song complement to the feature film, the band's first ever original soundtrack will be available on all formats (digital, CD, 2xLP).

