Movements Return With 'Afraid To Die'

(Atom Splitter) Southern California post-hardcore band Movements - Patrick Miranda, vocals; Ira George, guitar; Spencer York, drums; and Austin Cressey, bass - dropped the brand new single "Afraid to Die." It's the first taste of new music since the band's latest album RUCKUS!, which arrived in summer 2023 via Fearless Records.

Movements' push and pull style of post-hardcore, defined by dissonant, tension and release guitar work, thunderclap percussion, and frontman Patrick Miranda's heartfelt lyrics and vocals, is perfectly executed on "Afraid to Die." The anthemic track is full of frantic energy with an ever-so-subtle '80s influence threaded through the song.

"With "Afraid to Die,' we were able to take the energy that was in RUCKUS!, and fine-tune it by exploring different realms of what this band can be and what our music can sound like, and I think we did a good job of that with this song," says Miranda. "Sonically, it's so different than anything we've ever done, and yet I think it still pulls on the heart strings as a lot of our older music does. This song is energetic and bouncy, and I can see it being a really fun song to play live and I can't wait to start doing that!"

Movements are headed over to the UK for tour later this month and the band will be back on the road in the U.S. this September. They have several key festivals on deck, including When We Were Young. All upcoming dates are below!

MOVEMENTS ON TOUR:

FESTIVAL:

6/22 - Tahoe,NV - Tahoe Is for Lovers Festival*

UK DATES:

6/27 - Ysseksteyn, NL - Jera on Air

6/29 - Munster, DE - Vainstream Festival

6/30 - Manchester, UK - Outbreak Fest

6/2 - Belfast, UK - Oh Yeah Music Centre

6/3 - Dublin, IE - Whelan's

6/5 - Edinburgh, UK - La Belle Angele

6/6 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

6/7 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

6/8 - Brighton, UK - CHALK

6/11 - Cheltenham, UK - 2000 Trees Festival

WITH TURNOVER + QUEEN OF JEANS:

9/4 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

9/6 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

9/7 - Cincinnati, OH -Ohio Is For Lovers*

9/9 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

9/10 - Bethlehem, PA - MusicFest Café

9/11 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

9/13 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

9/14 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

9/15 - London, ON - London Music Hall

9/17 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

9/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

9/20 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

9/21 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

9/23 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

9/25 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

9/26 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

9/28 - Vancouver, BC - Pearl

9/29 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

10/12 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival*

10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival*

10/20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival*

*FESTIVAL APPEARANCES

