Movements Reveal North American Tour Plans

(Live Nation) Movements announced their 2025 North American Tour, joined by special guests Citizen, Scowl, and Downward. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on March 1 at Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ making stops across North America in Atlanta, Toronto, Brooklyn, Detroit, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Torch at the LA Coliseum on April 6.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Artist presale beginning on Tuesday, November 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, November 15 at 10AM Local Time at LiveNation.com.
It's been a whirlwind few years for Movements as evidenced by the fact that band's 2020 album No Good Left to Give debuted at #3 on the Alternative chart and their streams have doubled since then with 300 million total streams in the U.S. alone. However, despite their success, the Southern Californian act have constantly reinvented themselves since forming in 2015 and the band's third full-length RUCKUS! sees the post-hardcore quartet taking their sound to expansive and sometimes unexpected places. Produced by longtime collaborator Will Yip (Circa Survive, Code Orange), the album fuses post-hardcore and punk influences with a healthy dose of pop songcraft to create an album that defies scene conventions in favor of something wholly unique. In order to accomplish this, the band made three extended trips to Yip's Studio 4 in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, to write and record the collection of songs that would end up as RUCKUS! "I truly don't believe that it could have been a more streamlined process and I don't think we've ever written music that's as good as what we put together for this record," Miranda explains. RUCKUS! sees the band integrating decidedly different influences such as Gorillaz and Strokes into their sound to challenge people's preconceptions.
MOVEMENTS 2025 TOUR DATES:
Sat Mar 01 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Mon Mar 03 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Tue Mar 04 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
Wed Mar 05 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Fri Mar 07 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Sat Mar 08 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Sun Mar 09 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
Tue Mar 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Thu Mar 13 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri Mar 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
Sat Mar 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Mar 18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Mar 20 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Fri Mar 21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Sat Mar 22 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Mon Mar 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Tue Mar 25 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Thu Mar 27 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Sat Mar 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Mon Mar 31 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Tue Apr 01 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Thu Apr 03 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Fri Apr 04 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Sun Apr 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Torch at the LA Coliseum
