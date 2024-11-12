Movements Reveal North American Tour Plans

(Live Nation) Movements announced their 2025 North American Tour, joined by special guests Citizen, Scowl, and Downward. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on March 1 at Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ making stops across North America in Atlanta, Toronto, Brooklyn, Detroit, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Torch at the LA Coliseum on April 6.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Artist presale beginning on Tuesday, November 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, November 15 at 10AM Local Time at LiveNation.com.

It's been a whirlwind few years for Movements as evidenced by the fact that band's 2020 album No Good Left to Give debuted at #3 on the Alternative chart and their streams have doubled since then with 300 million total streams in the U.S. alone. However, despite their success, the Southern Californian act have constantly reinvented themselves since forming in 2015 and the band's third full-length RUCKUS! sees the post-hardcore quartet taking their sound to expansive and sometimes unexpected places. Produced by longtime collaborator Will Yip (Circa Survive, Code Orange), the album fuses post-hardcore and punk influences with a healthy dose of pop songcraft to create an album that defies scene conventions in favor of something wholly unique. In order to accomplish this, the band made three extended trips to Yip's Studio 4 in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, to write and record the collection of songs that would end up as RUCKUS! "I truly don't believe that it could have been a more streamlined process and I don't think we've ever written music that's as good as what we put together for this record," Miranda explains. RUCKUS! sees the band integrating decidedly different influences such as Gorillaz and Strokes into their sound to challenge people's preconceptions.

MOVEMENTS 2025 TOUR DATES:

Sat Mar 01 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Mon Mar 03 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Tue Mar 04 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

Wed Mar 05 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Fri Mar 07 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Sat Mar 08 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sun Mar 09 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

Tue Mar 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Mar 13 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri Mar 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Sat Mar 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Mar 18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Mar 20 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Fri Mar 21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Sat Mar 22 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Mon Mar 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Tue Mar 25 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Thu Mar 27 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Mar 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Mon Mar 31 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Tue Apr 01 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Thu Apr 03 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Apr 04 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Sun Apr 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Torch at the LA Coliseum

