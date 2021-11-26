Movements Stream 'Fever Dream' From Live At Studio 4

Movements are sharing their performance of the song "Fever Dream", which comes from their forthcoming "Live At Studio 4" album that is set to be released digitally on December 17th.
A vinyl edition will follow on February 25, 2022. The album was recorded at the iconic Studio 4 in Conshohocken, PA, with producer Will Yip. It features the band performing tracks from their first two albums and a cover of Bloc Party's "Banquet".
Vocalist Pat Miranda had this to say about the single, "'Fever Dream' is the type of song I look back on and think, 'I wish we had done more with this. It's not a bad song by any means, but I think as I've gotten older I've found myself wishing it had more sonic depth.
"The song itself is extremely personal, and the raw, stripped down performance definitely fits, but I've always felt like it lacked a certain soulfulness. We decided to change it up a few years ago and play it full band on tour, and decided to continue doing so with the live session.
"I think fans appreciate hearing different versions of their favorite songs. Much like hearing a full band song turned acoustic, hearing an acoustic song turned full band just gives it a new life." Stream the song below:
Movements Deliver 'Moonlight Lines' Video
Paerish Recruit Movements' Patrick Miranda For New Song
Movements Release 'Don't Give Up The Ghost' Video and Announce Album
Planes Mistaken For Stars' Gared O'Donnell Dead At 44- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Earns Wolfgang His First Grammy Nomination- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Tour Postponed- AC/DC Score Three Grammy Nominations- The Eagles- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
AC/DC Classic 'Hells Bells' Covered By Red Fang- Lit Look Back At 'My Own Worst Enemy' With New Podcast- Ghost- more
Sammy Hagar Rocks Las Vegas Raiders' Halftime Show- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Late Night TV- Metallica- more
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach
Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival
Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack
Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021