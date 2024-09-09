Dark Tranquillity Announce 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue For 'Projector'

(Atom Splitter) Gothenburg's iconic melodic death metal pioneers Dark Tranquillity have not only just successfully released their 13th studio album Endtime Signals via Century Media Records, but are also pleased to announce a long overdue vinyl re-issue of their fourth album Projector from 1999.

Projector, which also marked the beginning of Dark Tranquillity's long-standing relationship with Century Media Records as their worldwide record company partners and the band's first release to receive a nomination for a Swedish Grammis Award, saw the group explore a more diverse and atmospheric side to their ever relevant and constantly progressing melodic death metal approach, making the album a total fan-favorite and a special release to finally re-visit with a new vinyl edition in order to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Originally recorded with Fredrik Nordström at Gothenburg's Studio Fredman (In Flames, Arch Enemy, At The Gates, etc.), the album's main 10 songs now come with a fresh 2024 vinyl remaster crafted by Dan Swanö at Unisound (Opeth, Katatonia, Edge Of Sanity).

The new Projector (Re-issue 2024) vinyl version will be released on November 1 with pre-order starting today for the following three available variants:

- Ltd. brick red LP - All outlets

- Ltd. neon orange LP - 300x copies available from Bengans, EMP & Napalm Records

- Ltd. transp. sun yellow LP - 300x copies available from cmdistro.de & various other retailers

Dark Tranquillity have just kicked off a North American co-headline tour with Amorphis in support of their newest album Endtime Signals and have a European headlining tour ahead as well.

DARK TRANQUILLITY ON TOUR:

9/9 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9/10 - Dallas, TX - Trees

9/11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

9/13 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

9/14 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

9/15- Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

9/17 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

9/18 - Roseville, CA - Goldfields Roseville

9/20 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

9/21 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

9/22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

9/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

9/26 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

9/27 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

9/28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

9/29 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

10/1 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

10/2 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

10/3 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière

10/4 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East Down

10/5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10/6 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

