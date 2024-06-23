Willie Nelson Forced To Miss Launch Of Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Country music legend Willie Nelson was ordered by his doctor to sit out the kick off of his Outlaw Music Festival Tour on Friday night (June 21st) at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA.
His teamed shared on social media, "We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well, and per doctor's orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days. He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week.
"In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set to include Willie's classics and others songs. Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and Celisse will continue to perform as scheduled."
The dates for the festival continued last night (June 22nd) in Charlotte, NC and will visit Raleigh, NV's Coastal Credit Union Music Park tonight. It appears, Nelson will rejoin the trek when it visits the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach on Wednesday (June 26th).
"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love," said Willie Nelson in the official tour announcement back in February.
See the full routing below:
2024 OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:
Friday, June 21, 2024
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Saturday, June 22, 2024
PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Friday, June 28, 2024
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Sunday, June 30, 2024
PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Saturday, July 6, 2024
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Monday, July 29, 2024
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Sunday, August 4, 2024
Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Friday, August 9, 2024
ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Billy Strings
Brittney Spencer
Friday, September 6, 2024
Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Saturday, September 7, 2024
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Sunday, September 8, 2024
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Saturday, September 14, 2024
The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
