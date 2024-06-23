Willie Nelson Forced To Miss Launch Of Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Country music legend Willie Nelson was ordered by his doctor to sit out the kick off of his Outlaw Music Festival Tour on Friday night (June 21st) at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA.

His teamed shared on social media, "We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well, and per doctor's orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days. He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week.

"In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set to include Willie's classics and others songs. Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and Celisse will continue to perform as scheduled."

The dates for the festival continued last night (June 22nd) in Charlotte, NC and will visit Raleigh, NV's Coastal Credit Union Music Park tonight. It appears, Nelson will rejoin the trek when it visits the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach on Wednesday (June 26th).

"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love," said Willie Nelson in the official tour announcement back in February.

See the full routing below:

2024 OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:

Friday, June 21, 2024

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Saturday, June 22, 2024

PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Friday, June 28, 2024

Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Sunday, June 30, 2024

PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Monday, July 29, 2024

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Saturday, August 3, 2024

Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Sunday, August 4, 2024

Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Friday, August 9, 2024

ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Billy Strings

Brittney Spencer

Friday, September 6, 2024

Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Saturday, September 14, 2024

The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Sunday, September 15, 2024

Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

