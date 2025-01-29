Coldplay Play Biggest Stadium Shows Of The Century

(Live Nation) This past weekend, Coldplay brought their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Ahmedabad, Gujarat in India for the very first time, delivering two historic performances at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The shows, held on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th January, drew over 222,000 fans across the two nights - with more than 111,000 at each show, setting the record for the largest stadium concerts of the 21st century and the biggest of the band's career. Fans across India were also able to enjoy the performance on Sunday night from their homes, via the Disney+ Hotstar live stream.

In addition to performing several hits from their latest international No. 1 album Moon Music, the group incorporated anthems from across the band's incredible catalog, including "Yellow", "The Scientist", "Clocks", "Fix You", "Viva La Vida", "Paradise", "A Sky Full Of Stars", "Hymn For The Weekend", "Adventure Of A Lifetime", "My Universe" and "Higher Power" into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands.

The Music Of The Spheres World Tour highlights the band's unwavering dedication to connecting with fans across the globe. Over the course of their monumental two-and-a-half-year journey, Coldplay have sold over 12 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Oceania, making it the most attended tour ever by a group.

