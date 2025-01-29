Coldplay Play Biggest Stadium Shows Of The Century

(Live Nation) This past weekend, Coldplay brought their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Ahmedabad, Gujarat in India for the very first time, delivering two historic performances at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The shows, held on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th January, drew over 222,000 fans across the two nights - with more than 111,000 at each show, setting the record for the largest stadium concerts of the 21st century and the biggest of the band's career. Fans across India were also able to enjoy the performance on Sunday night from their homes, via the Disney+ Hotstar live stream.
In addition to performing several hits from their latest international No. 1 album Moon Music, the group incorporated anthems from across the band's incredible catalog, including "Yellow", "The Scientist", "Clocks", "Fix You", "Viva La Vida", "Paradise", "A Sky Full Of Stars", "Hymn For The Weekend", "Adventure Of A Lifetime", "My Universe" and "Higher Power" into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands.
The Music Of The Spheres World Tour highlights the band's unwavering dedication to connecting with fans across the globe. Over the course of their monumental two-and-a-half-year journey, Coldplay have sold over 12 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Oceania, making it the most attended tour ever by a group.
UPCOMING MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2025 WORLD TOUR DATES:
APRIL
08: Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Marf) - SOLD OUT
09: Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Marf) - SOLD OUT
11: Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Marf) - SOLD OUT
12: Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Marf) - SOLD OUT
16: Seoul - Goyang Stadium (Support: TWICE) - SOLD OUT
18: Seoul - Goyang Stadium (Support: TWICE) - SOLD OUT
19: Seoul - Goyang Stadium (Support: TWICE) - SOLD OUT
22: Seoul - Goyang Stadium (Support: TWICE) - SOLD OUT
24: Seoul - Goyang Stadium (Support: TWICE) - SOLD OUT
25: Seoul - Goyang Stadium (Support: TWICE) - SOLD OUT
MAY
31: Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium (Support: Willow, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
JUNE
1: Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium (Support: Willow, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
6: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium (Support: Willow, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
7: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium (Support: Willow, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
10: Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High (Support: Willow, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
13: El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium (Support: Willow, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
14: El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium (Support: Willow, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
JULY
7: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (Support: Ayra Starr, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
8: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (Support: Ayra Starr, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
11: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (Support: Ayra Starr, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
12: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (Support: Ayra Starr, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
15: Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium (Support: Ayra Starr, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
16: Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium (Support: Ayra Starr, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
19: Madison, WI - Camp Randall Stadium (Support: Ayra Starr, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
22: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium (Support: Ayra Starr, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
26: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium (Support: Ayra Starr, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
27: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium (Support: Ayra Starr, Elyanna) - SOLD OUT
AUGUST
18: Hull, UK - Craven Park Stadium (Support: TBA) - SOLD OUT
19: Hull, UK - Craven Park Stadium (Support: TBA) - SOLD OUT
22: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: TBA) - SOLD OUT
23: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: TBA) - SOLD OUT
26: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: TBA) - SOLD OUT
27: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: TBA) - SOLD OUT
30: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: TBA) - SOLD OUT
31: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: TBA) - SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER
3: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: TBA) - SOLD OUT
4: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: TBA) - SOLD OUT
7: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: TBA) - SOLD OUT
8: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: TBA) - SOLD OUT
