Coldplay Plot Biggest Stadium Show Of Their Career

(Live Nation) Due to incredible fan demand, Coldplay have announced a fourth show in India as part of their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The multiple Grammy-award winning band will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on January 25th, 2025 for a potential audience of 100,000 fans, making it the biggest stadium show of their career.

The show in Ahmedabad marks a monumental milestone for Coldplay, as they will perform the largest stadium show of their career right here in India, bringing a moment of pride and honour to the entire nation.

Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, and Live Nation, the global promoter of the tour.

Tickets for the additional show in Ahmedabad of Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India, will go live on November 16th, 2024, at 12 PM (Noon) IST. To ensure a level playing field for all fans, the ticket booking process will feature a virtual queue with a waiting room, where fans will be allocated queue positions through an Automated Queue Randomisation System, when the sale goes live. Fans are encouraged to go through the detailed ticketing guide here.

Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment and Venues, BookMyShow, said, "At BookMyShow Live, we are committed to delivering world-class entertainment experiences to our audience. The only way to better serve the record-breaking demand for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India has been to secure the country's largest venue, making it possible to host Coldplay for their biggest-ever stadium audience globally. Bringing another show to life took immense effort from our teams and partners alike and we are thrilled for the chance to make this happen for Coldplay's fans. Together with our partners, we're thrilled to bring Coldplay's monumental show to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Our commitment to the consumers remains our priority as we raise the bar for live events and put India on the global entertainment map."

Jared Braverman, SVP of Global Touring, Live Nation Entertainment, shared, "Over 20 years into their touring career, Coldplay continues to push boundaries in both scale and reach. Performing in Ahmedabad, their largest single stadium show to date, showcases their unwavering commitment to connecting with fans worldwide."

Dhanraj Nathwani, President, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), said, "This historic Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad not only positions our city on the global entertainment map but also reflects the vibrancy and modern infrastructure of Gujarat. It's an honour for us to host Coldplay's largest stadium show in the world, bringing immense pride to our state and city. We are also excited to partner with BookMyShow Live, a company that has consistently brought the best of global entertainment to India, and Live Nation, making this a truly momentous occasion for Gujarat."

Coldplay have also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at 12 pm local time on Friday, November 22 on BookMyShow. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price. They will cost €20 (INR 2000) per ticket. They are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser, and must be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other). Locations will be revealed when fans pick up their tickets in person at the box office on the day of the show and can be throughout the venue from the floor to the upper levels, side view seats and everywhere in between.

Known for their breathtaking performances, Coldplay will perform hits from their Grammy-nominated Album Music Of The Spheres along with brand-new singles 'All My Love', 'We Pray' and 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' from their recent release Moon Music, which topped the charts around the world, including the US and UK. Fans can also look forward to anthems from the band's unparalleled discography, including 'Yellow', 'The Scientist', 'Clocks', 'Fix You', 'Viva La Vida', 'Paradise', 'A Sky Full of Stars' and 'Adventure of a Lifetime'.

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 12 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time. Adding to its extensive two and a half year outing, along with Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the tour is also travelling to Abu Dhabi, Seoul and Hong Kong between January and April of 2025. The dates announced will see the band continuing to make good on their efforts to reach every corner of the globe. The tour has also received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, picking up accolades including Favourite Touring Artist at the 2022 AMAs and Tour of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

