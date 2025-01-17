.

Imagine Dragons Recruited By NLE Choppa For 'Dare U'

(Warner) NLE Choppa teams up with GRAMMY Award-winning juggernaut Imagine Dragons for the adrenaline-pumping new single "Dare U," out now via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. This groundbreaking track marks Choppa's first foray into rock and alternative music, showcasing his boundary-pushing artistry.

"Dare U" is a battle cry for the bold, blending Imagine Dragons' arena-sized energy with NLE Choppa's undeniable swagger. Propelled by seismic basslines, thunderous handclaps, and a gospel-infused choir, the track soars with a rallying hook from Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds: "Dare u, dare u, say it to my face." Choppa meets the moment with razor-sharp bars, declaring, "They hating on me, but it made me go harder." The result is an anthem that transcends genres, celebrating resilience and unapologetic confidence.

Choppa adds, "Imagine Dragons is legendary. To collaborate with them is a dream come true. They brought out a different side of me, and together, we've created something truly special."

The release of "Dare U" follows a string of triumphs for Choppa in 2024, including the release of PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN, hailed as a bold and versatile project by outlets like Complex and Entertainment Tonight. With over 9 billion streams and 24 RIAA-certified plaques to his name, Choppa continues to redefine what it means to be a modern-day artist. From chart-topping singles to co-directing his short film NLE Choppa Presents: The Wash and collaborating with Off-White during NYFW, he's a true cultural innovator.

