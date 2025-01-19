Phil Anselmo's Scour Deliver 'Blade' Video

The metal supergroup Scour, fronted by Pantera and Down vocalist Phil Anselmo, have released a music video for the track "Blades", from their forthcoming album "Gold".

Anselmo is joined in the group by Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals), John Jarvis (Nest, Agoraphobic Nosebleed),Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index) and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Misery Index, Lock Up).

The new album is set to be released on February 21st. According to the announcement, The video for "Blades", which was shot by Malcolm Pugh, includes footage from Anselmo's annual Housecore Home Haunt 2024 as well as SCOUR's most recent live show at Southport Hall in New Orleans.

Engemann comments: "SCOUR comes in hot with our second offering from the 'Gold' LP, 'Blades' - a fierce, ripping, 'unholy grilling of spirits!' From the very beginning of the 'Gold' writing sessions, 'Blades' stood out with its unrelenting, grinding riffage - a natural choice for track 2, keeping the album's blistering energy alive.

"The accompanying music video amplifies the intensity, filmed at none other than Philip Anselmo's private home Haunt. Shot during the Halloween season, the grotesque and gothic atmosphere provided the perfect backdrop for this 'tower of gore.' The video is topped off with spliced footage from our recent live show at the Southport Hall in New Orleans. Filmed and directed by the talented Malcolm Pugh, 'Blades' is a blood-soaked anthem that demands to be blasted at maximum volume."

