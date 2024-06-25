Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour

(Republic) Post Malone has announced that he will be hitting the road this fall for his F-1 Trillion Tour, a momentous 21 show outing with stadium, festival, and amphitheater performances around the U.S.

Last week, Post released "Pour Me A Drink" featuring Blake Shelton, while also announcing that his debut country album F-1 Trillion will be out on August 16th. His first single off the upcoming album and mega-smash "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen is continuing to dominate the charts. Upon release, it crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying "the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020" and remained at #1 for five consecutive weeks, emerging as "the longest running number one song of 2024."

This tour follows 'If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying' run last year, his highly successful trek across the US and Canada. Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 outing kicks off on September 8 at Salt Lake City's Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, making stops at Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, Credit One Stadium and more before wrapping up in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on October 19.

Post shares, "I love y'all so very much and I'm so excited to get out and play new music for you."

Sun Sep 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 12 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sat Sep 14 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Mon Sep 16 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Fri Sep 20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Sep 21 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

Mon Sep 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed Sep 25 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 28* - New York, NY - Global Citizen Festival

Sun Sep 29 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

Tue Oct 1 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Fri Oct 4 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Oct 5 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Mon Oct 7 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Oct 9 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

Fri Oct 11 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Tue Oct 15 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 17 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

Sat Oct 19 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

*Festival Performance

