blacktoothed Unleash 'Hell's Paradise' Video

06-26-2024

(as) blacktoothed have released a music video for their new single titled "Hell's Paradise," which features a mystic fusion of vocals, guitars, and cinematic elements, crafting a haunting auditory landscape. The song includes a robust chorus and an engaging hook, enhanced by the commanding vocal delivery of Felix Frohlich from BITE.

Guitarist Matti characterizes the track as capturing "the sensation of being paralyzed and trapped within one's own mind, racing against time in a paradox of ample time (paradise) yet struggling to use it wisely (hell)."

Singer Hendrik remarks, "There's always one song on every album that evolves significantly during the writing and recording process. Matti essentially wrote 'Hell's Paradise' twice. Trusting the process was crucial, and we are thrilled with the final vibe of the song, especially with Felix's contribution."

"Hell's Paradise" is now available on all major streaming platforms via Arising Empire. The band's last album JULI was created in collaboration with the producing team of Sawdust Recordings (Christoph Wieczorek + Julian Breucker).

