Missing Persons Blast Into The Past On Electrifying 1982 Live Album

(Glass Onyon) Experience the glory years of '80s new wave with the release of Missing Persons' captivating live performance from 1982! The iconic '80s new wave band, known for their blockbuster hits "Destination Unknown," "Words," "Walking In L.A." and more, invites fans old and new to take a thrilling journey back in time with the official release of Live In Santa Clarita, CA - October 10, 1982. This brilliant vintage recording captures the band at the height of their powers, delivering an electrifying performance that is sure to reignite the passion and energy of the era.

Recorded just after the release of their blockbuster debut album, Spring Session M., this concert showcases Missing Persons in peak form. The band, featuring the dynamic vocalist Dale Bozzio, the massively acclaimed drummer Terry Bozzio, and future Duran Duran guitarist Warren Cuccurullo, captivates the audience with their innovative sound and magnetic stage presence. From the pulsating rhythms to the infectious melodies, every track is a testament to the band's groundbreaking influence on the new wave scene. For a taste of what's in store, check out the album's opening number, a vibrant and rousing rendition of "Mental Hopscotch," which has been released to all streaming platforms today!

Dale Bozzio, the vibrant frontwoman of Missing Persons, continues to keep the band's flame burning brightly. Just last year, she released a new album, Hollywood Lie, that has been met with critical acclaim and has been performing at select shows across the United States, bringing the unforgettable sound of Missing Persons to a new generation of fans. Don't miss this opportunity to experience Missing Persons like never before. The 1982 live album will be available on all formats starting July 12!

