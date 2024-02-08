Missing Persons Release Full Concept Video For Hollywood Lie Title Track

(Glass Onyon) Attentive listeners have already noticed a narrative throughline in the highly acclaimed new album from '80s rock icons Missing Persons, Hollywood Lie. Indeed, the album is in some ways part concept album, part autobiography. Its leadoff and title track expresses the overarching theme best, delving into the harsh realities of fame and terrible tragedies that often accompany the relentless pursuit of stardom in Tinseltown.

Now, fans can experience the album's narrative in video form as "Hollywood Lie" the video is released today. The video tells the all-too-familiar tale of a young starlet whose aspirations are met with disillusionment, crushed under the weight of Hollywood's unforgiving facade. Through haunting melodies and evocative lyrics, Missing Persons vocalist Dale Bozzio paints a vivid picture of the trials and tribulations faced by those who dare to chase their dreams in the city of angels.

Working in collaboration with Industrialism Films director Vicente Cordero, Bozzio draws from personal experiences and universal themes to craft a profound visual/audio experience that serves as a stark reminder of the fleeting nature of fame and the sacrifices often made in its pursuit. Bozzio's cameo at the video's conclusion suggests that there is both healing and hope to be found even after the cameras have stopped rolling and the audience has gone home.

Hollywood Lie is without a doubt the finest Missing Persons record since their '80s heyday. The visionary album features production from Adam Hamilton (William Shatner / L.A. Guns) and performances by Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and The Knack's Niles Prescott. Available now on all formats, including CD and vinyl.

