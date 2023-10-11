Missing Persons Share 'Ice Blue Eyes' And Announce New Album

Missing Persons have shared their brand new single "Ice Blue Eyes". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Hollywood Lie", which will arrive on November 10 on all formats, including CD and vinyl. Glass Onyon sent over these details:

One of the most quintessentially '80s rock groups is back with a brand new studio album of all original material that revives the band's vintage sound and edgy, melodic songwriting. Founded in the '80s under the stewardship of Frank Zappa, Missing Persons brought the musical inventiveness of Zappa-styled art rock to mainstream pop, a combination that produced a series of brilliant hit singles - "Destination Unknown," "Words," "Walking In L.A." - that remain as indelible today as they were when they were first released. The band went on to become an influential touchstone for numerous modern pop artists from No Doubt's Gwen Stefani to Lady Gaga, largely thanks to its visionary singer and fashion icon Dale Bozzio, who continues to lead the band, now in its fifth decade, both on stage and in the studio.

Reteaming the band with acclaimed producer/musician Adam Hamilton who worked on the previous Missing Persons album, 2020's Dreaming, Hollywood Lie is themed around the promises and pitfalls of glitzy, glamorous stardom, a subject Bozzio recently explored in print form with her autobiography "Life Is So Strange - Missing Persons, Frank Zappa, Prince & Beyond." For Hollywood Lie the album, Bozzio is joined by members of her current live band, including The Knack's Prescott Niles, guitarist Karl D'Amico, and keyboardist Fred Bensi, as well as a special guest contribution from Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, who bring back the angular guitar riffs and catchy synth lines that made Missing Persons a radio staple throughout the last 40+ years. For proof, just check out the incredible first single to be released from the album, "Ice Blue Eyes," and see if you don't feel transported back a few decades!

Related Stories

Procol Harum To Release 'Missing Persons' EP Next Month

More Missing Persons News