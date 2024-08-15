Stryper Share 'When We Were Kings' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Stryper have premiered a music video for their brand new single "When We Were Kings." The song is the the title track to their forthcoming new album, which will be released on September 13th.
Michael Sweet had this to say, "We wanted to take you back in time, to see a small glimpse of the band back in the early days. Gavin Holmes did an amazing job of creating an animated time machine that relives and revives the incomparable 80s. When We Were Kings!"
STRYPER's current lineup includes original members Michael Sweet, Robert Sweet, and Oz Fox, along with bassist Perry Richardson. Together they feel they are creating their finest and most powerful music yet.
This new music sets the stage for a great year for STRYPER who begin a 40th Anniversary Tour this fall. Anniversary tour dates kick off September 11th in Greenville, TN, and conclude November 16th in North Myrtle Beach, SC.
