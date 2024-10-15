Stryper Share 'Betrayed By Love' Video

(Freeman) Stryper shares a fresh track from their recently released twelfth studio album 'When We Were Kings' entitled "Betrayed By Love." This powerful single is accompanied by a music video.

About "Betrayed By Love," Michael Sweet shared this: "We've all been betrayed by love. Jesus was betrayed by love. I found it fitting to write a song about this. It's a guitar ballad, unlike any ballad we have ever done. I hope you dig it!"

About 'When We Were Kings,' Sweet adds: "We couldn't be more excited about this new album. I feel that it really captures our classic sound, but also captures our most recent sound. We've definitely grown as a band and evolved quite a bit so it's important to have both. We're 40 years into our career and releasing the best music of our career."

Stryper's current lineup includes original members Michael Sweet, Robert Sweet, and Oz Fox, along with bassist Perry Richardson. With 'When We Were Kings' the band feels they are creating their finest and most powerful music yet. 40th Anniversary Tour dates are in motion

