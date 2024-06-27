Metallica Share Milan Performance Of Lux AEterna

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its "72 Seasons" single, "Lux AEterna", from a May 29 concert at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura in Milan, Italy. The event in the Italian city marked the continuation of the 2024 leg of the band's ongoing M72 World Tour.
Metallica will wrap up the current European series of live dates in Madrid, Spain next month before the group performs shows across North America starting in early August.
The lead track to the group's eleventh studio album introduced the project in the fall of 2022; recorded at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the record debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart in the spring of 2023.
Watch video of the "Lux AEterna" live performance from Milan here.
