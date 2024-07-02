.

Metallica Stream Vienna Performance Of Enter Sandman

Bruce Henne | 07-02-2024 10:58 AM EDT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica Stream Vienna Performance Of Enter Sandman

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman", from a June 1 Racino Rocks event in Vienna, Austria.

The lead single from the group's self-titled album was featured during the festival appearance, which saw Metallica headline a bill that also featured Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, and Unpeople.

"Enter Sandman" delivered Metallica its first US Top 20 single while the album earned the band's first US No. 1 on its way to sales of more than 16 million copies in the region.

Metallica is on the road in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons"; the current European leg of the M72 World Tour series will wrap up soon; get more details and and watch video of a performance of "Seek & Destroy" from the Vienna event here.

Related Stories
Win Metallica Mexico City Trip With Seven Of Your Friends

Metallica Stream Vienna Performance Of Enter Sandman

Metallica Share Milan Performance Of Lux AEterna

Metallica Fortnite Music Experience This Weekend

Metallica Stream Munich Performance Of Budgie Classic Breadfan

More Metallica News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1- Win Metallica Mexico City Trip With Seven Of Your Friends- more

AC/DC Back On U.S. Charts With Two Classic Songs- Guns N' Roses Star Shares Solo Single- Pearl Jam Cancel More Shows- more

Day In Country

Tim McGraw Wraps His Sold-Out ‘Standing Room Only’ Tour- Nashville Icon Rob McNelley Shares New Single 'Right Back To You' more

Reviews

The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more

Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers

Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024

Latest News

Win Metallica Mexico City Trip With Seven Of Your Friends

Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Teases Depeche Mode Cover

Caleb Hyles Recruits Thousand Foot Krutch's Teerawk For 'UNPARALYZED'

Sublime To Rock Late Night TV

Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1

Coldplay Premiere 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' Video

America to Release Never-Before-Heard Recordings from Live From The Hollywood Bowl 1975

Los Lonely Boys Share New Single From First Album in 11 Years