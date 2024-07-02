Metallica Stream Vienna Performance Of Enter Sandman

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman", from a June 1 Racino Rocks event in Vienna, Austria.

The lead single from the group's self-titled album was featured during the festival appearance, which saw Metallica headline a bill that also featured Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, and Unpeople.

"Enter Sandman" delivered Metallica its first US Top 20 single while the album earned the band's first US No. 1 on its way to sales of more than 16 million copies in the region.

Metallica is on the road in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons"; the current European leg of the M72 World Tour series will wrap up soon; get more details and and watch video of a performance of "Seek & Destroy" from the Vienna event here.

