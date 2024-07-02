Win Metallica Mexico City Trip With Seven Of Your Friends

Metallica are giving a lucky fan the chance to watch them rock Mexico City for two nights in September, along with seven of their friends in a new promotion they just launched with Fandiem.

The band shared via social media, "You're gonna want to round up all your friends for this one, because we've teamed up once again with our friends at Fandiem to send you and SEVEN of your most cherished friends to Mexico City for two nights of Metallica from the best seats in the house!

"With an entry donation of as little as $10, you could be headed to CDMX with 8 tickets to each of Metallica's final two "No Repeat Weekend" gigs of 2024 at Estadio GNP Seguros on September 27 & 29.

"But you know us better than to stop with just tickets, right? We're also hooking up our winner with four-night hotel accommodations for everyone in their group, your own VIP platform seating area for Friday's show, and Snake Pit Passes for Sunday's gig. You'll also enjoy access to the pre-show Black Box lounge for both nights, plus a 72 Seasons merch and vinyl package!

"As always, your entry donation will support workforce education and skilled trade programs in community colleges nationwide.

"Sound like a good time? Donate to win NOW at fandiem.com/metallicamexico.

