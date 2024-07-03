Watch Metallica Ride The Lighting In Denmark

Metallica have shared pro-shot video of their performance of the classic track "Ride The Lightning" from their June 16, 2024 concert at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.
The concert was the second Copenhagen appearance on the latest European leg of the legendary band's M72 tour that sees the band playing two nights at each venue featuring completely different sets. They rocked the same venue on June 14th.
The June 16th concert featured support from Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills, and included performances of the tracks "For Whom The Bell Tolls", Whiplash", "King Nothing", "Lux Aetera", "Too Fare Gone", "Fade To Black", "Wherever I May Roam", "The Call Of Ktulu", "The Unforgiven", "Inamorata", "Battery," "Moth Into Flame", "One" and "Enter Sandman". The official recording of the show is now available at the Metallica Store.
"Ride The Lightning" is the title track to the band's 1984 sophomore album that was originally released by Megaforce Records, and later reissued by Elektra after the band inked their major label deal.
The album, produced by Flemming Rasmussen in Copenhagen, Denmark, featured some of the band's most beloved songs including "Fade To Black", "The Call Of Ktulu", "Creeping Death", "Fight Fire With Fire" and "For Whom The Bell Tolls".
