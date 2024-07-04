.

Elder Releasing 'Live at BBC Maida Vale Studios'

07-04-2024 1:14 PM EDT

(ALL NOIR) In August of 2023 while on tour in Europe, heavy psych- and progressive rock masters Elder were invited to record a live session at the legendary BBC Maida Vale Studios for the Radio 1 Rock Show with Dan Carter.

The resulting session is a snapshot of the band's powerful live performance and setlist from that tour. "Live at BBC Maida Vale Studios" will be released on August 30, 2024 through Stickman Records.

"We recorded a few tracks from the live set we had been playing at that time and were very happy with the results - a very 'live' sounding version of the tracks, which can be sometimes a bit ambitious to pull off live," the band states. "Most folks missed the radio broadcast, so we figured we'd put it to vinyl and CD as well."

Elder Releasing 'Live at BBC Maida Vale Studios'

