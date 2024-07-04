Elder Releasing 'Live at BBC Maida Vale Studios'

(ALL NOIR) In August of 2023 while on tour in Europe, heavy psych- and progressive rock masters Elder were invited to record a live session at the legendary BBC Maida Vale Studios for the Radio 1 Rock Show with Dan Carter.
The resulting session is a snapshot of the band's powerful live performance and setlist from that tour. "Live at BBC Maida Vale Studios" will be released on August 30, 2024 through Stickman Records.
"We recorded a few tracks from the live set we had been playing at that time and were very happy with the results - a very 'live' sounding version of the tracks, which can be sometimes a bit ambitious to pull off live," the band states. "Most folks missed the radio broadcast, so we figured we'd put it to vinyl and CD as well."
