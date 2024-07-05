Metallica Get 'Whiplash' At Tons Of Rock Festival

Metallica have shared professionally shot video of their performance of their classic song "Whiplash" from their June 26th set at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway.

The festival appearance took place amid the band's current European leg of the M72 World Tour that features the band playing two nights in select cities with setlists containing different songs.

The metal icons launched the tour in support of their latest studio album, "72 Seasons", with the next stop tonight with night one in Warsaw, Poland at the PGE Narodowy.

They will play the second show in Warsaw on July 7th, before headling to Madrid, Spain, where they will play the finale two stops of the European tour leg on July 12th and 14th.

After a short break, the band will kick off the North American leg on August 2nd in Foxborough, MA on August 2nd at the Gillette Stadium.

