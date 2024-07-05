.

Metallica Get 'Whiplash' At Tons Of Rock Festival

07-05-2024 2:30 PM EDT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica Get 'Whiplash' At Tons Of Rock Festival

Metallica have shared professionally shot video of their performance of their classic song "Whiplash" from their June 26th set at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway.

The festival appearance took place amid the band's current European leg of the M72 World Tour that features the band playing two nights in select cities with setlists containing different songs.

The metal icons launched the tour in support of their latest studio album, "72 Seasons", with the next stop tonight with night one in Warsaw, Poland at the PGE Narodowy.

They will play the second show in Warsaw on July 7th, before headling to Madrid, Spain, where they will play the finale two stops of the European tour leg on July 12th and 14th.

After a short break, the band will kick off the North American leg on August 2nd in Foxborough, MA on August 2nd at the Gillette Stadium.

Related Stories
Metallica Get 'Whiplash' At Tons Of Rock Festival

Watch Metallica Ride The Lighting In Denmark

Win Metallica Mexico City Trip With Seven Of Your Friends

Metallica Stream Vienna Performance Of Enter Sandman

Metallica Share Milan Performance Of Lux AEterna

More Metallica News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Previews Van Halen Tribute Tour- Metallica Get 'Whiplash' At Tons Of Rock Festival- Slipknot- more

David Lee Roth Shares 'National Anthem' Video For July 4th- Def Leppard Plan To Really Shake Things Up For Summer Stadium Tour- AC/DC- more

Day In Country

Zach Bryan Streams New Album 'THE GREAT AMERICAN BAR SCENE'- Thomas Rhett 'Feelin' Country' For Twisters Movie- more

Reviews

The dB's - Stands for deciBels

Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix

The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more

Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers

Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Latest News

Sammy Hagar Previews Van Halen Tribute Tour

Metallica Get 'Whiplash' At Tons Of Rock Festival

Slipknot Reveal Lineup For Knotfest Brasil

Enter Shikari 'Dancing On The Frontline' With New Release

Bywater Call Share 'Everybody Knows' Video

A Forest Mighty Black Announce New Album With 'Birdman'

Singled Out: Virginity's Swinging South

David Lee Roth Shares 'National Anthem' Video For July 4th